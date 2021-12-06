A Celebration of the Season

by Melissa Murphy

On Saturday, December 11, join the Jireh Gospel Choir and the Montreal Gospel Choir (MGC) for their annual Christmas Gospel Celebration, where these acclaimed choirs will also celebrate their 25th and 10th anniversaries, respectively.

Led by their founder Carol Bernard, a musical powerhouse, the two groups are inviting Montreal music lovers to come bask in the excitement of over 50 singers and five musicians, and a few surprises you won’t want to miss.

And ring in the Christmas season with exhilarating performances of classics like “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, and “Joy to the World”, along with other popular Christmas and gospel hits, harmonized like only the Jireh Gospel Choir and the Montreal Gospel Choir can do.

With yearly audiences of over 2000 spectators, these powerhouse choirs were able to adapt to the hindrances of last year’s COVID-19 restrictions by successfully broadcasting their Christmas Celebration, LiveDansTonSalon, on a new live platform.

This year will be no different, as strict COVID-19 safety measures will be upheld to make sure this is a safe and celebratory night for all.

Known for seamlessly blending the purest gospel traditions, from Negro spirituals to Hip-Hop, the Jireh Gospel Choir continues to wow audiences with their vibrancy, authenticity, and boldness.

Their album, “Get Up”, was awarded Gospel Music Association Canada’s Gospel Album of the Year and in 2019, they were the act to see, as they set the stage on fire at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

Formed in 2011, the Montreal Gospel Choir is an amalgamation of voices, genders, and ethnic backgrounds, all coming together to spread their love of gospel music.

So for one night only, on Saturday December 11, Montrealers on get lost in the sounds season delivered by two groups renowned for their electrifying performance.

Showtimes are at 3pm and 8pm, so bundle up and come down to the Salle Pierre-Mercure of the Centre Pierre-Péladeau (300 de Maisonneuve Blvd. E) to be a part of a historical Christmas celebration, like none other.

Grab your tickets at www.montrealgospel.com and be swept away by the Jireh Gospel Choir and the Montreal Gospel Choir for a celebration of love and of the season.