McGill’s Frederick Phillips Summer Program is targets Black students

Black high school and CEGEP students in Montreal who have an interest in pursuing a legal education or higher education in any discipline are invited to participate in a targeted program at McGill University’s Law Faculty aimed at providing them with insights and support.

The Frederick Phillips Summer Program is opened to students who are in Sec 4 or Sec 5, or in CEGEP, offering them an opportunity to learn about various parts of the McGill’s legal education and system through interactive activities, lectures and more.

Among those activities will be field visits to law firms, legal clinics and tribunals offering student a first-hand view of the workings of the legal system in Montreal.

The program which runs for two weeks from July 4th to 15th, is opened to English and French

speaking students.

It’s named after Frederick Phillips who became McGill’s Law Faculty’s first Black graduate and the first Black lawyer in Quebec after graduating in 1956 then passing the Bar.

One of 12 siblings in the Phillips family, Frederick served in the armed forces with three of his brothers and left school in Grade 10. Following the war, he attended McGill to earn a Bachelor of Arts and stayed to obtain a Law degree. He practiced law in Montreal for 36 years.

Application deadline for the Frederick Phillips Summer Program, is March 21. For more information contact the faculty’s assistant dean Kimberly Lee-Louis at kimberly. lee-louise@mcgill.ca