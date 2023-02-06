Laureates and events highlight BHM 2023

Michael Farkas president of the Black History Month Roundtable, which organizes and coordinates activities to mark the celebrations points to the laureates of this year’s BHM calendar as a source of inspiration.

“We would like to honor and recognize them

for the hard, stimulating work they’ve done for society as a whole.”

The long-serving community worker and activist who has been heading the Roundtable since 2009, says this year’s celebration, the theme of which is: “Out Of The Darkness, Into The Light,” also provides an apt opportunity for all Quebecers to share in the

glory of Black history.

“Come learn and discuss during artistic, cultural, educational, social, and historical activities. It’s time to meet again

under the sign of hope and keep in mind that light will surely return, even in times of darkness.”

As usual, the presentation of the annual BHM calendar featuring the 12 inspiring laureates referred to by Farkas is one of the highlights of the celebration.

Among those in the forefront this year are: marketing specialist Nicole Antoine; social entrepreneur Carla Beauvais; linguist Robert Berrouet Oriol; poet, actor, and filmmaker Kym Dominique Ferguson; diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant Ray Fankhauser; social activist and advocate Jamillah Jean; choreographer and dancer Selwyn Joseph; lecturer and university administrator, Jean-Claude Kalubi; Human Rights specialist, Sabine Monpierre; professor and academic Salmata Ouedraogo; author, instructor and PhD candidate Lynda Rey; and educator, speaker, and artist Todd Smith.

Two well-known proponent of stage, television and film Schelby Jean-Baptiste and Tristan D. Lalla are serving as spokespersons for BHM 2023.

This year’s celebration features a series of workshops and exposition, films and musical showcases.

Among the highlights events this year are:

* Les années Blaxploitation Starting January 31 Cinémathèque québécoise : a series of emblematic films presented by The Cinémathèque québécoise

* The world premiere of the chamber opera La Flambeau by Haitian-born Quebec composer David Bontemps on February 7 , at Salle Pierre-Mercure.

* The Quebec-wide theatrical release of this feature-length documentary Le Mythe de la femme noire In theatres starting February 10.

* Fade to Black February 8 to 12 Series of events presented by Fabienne Colas Foundation

* The Kingdom Choir, which has performed in front of President Bill Clinton, Desmond Tutu, President Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth, Elton John, and Luther Vandross, as well as at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Place des Arts. on February 19.

www.moishistoiredesnoirs.com/mission.