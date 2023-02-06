This 11-year-old is talented and aware

Eleven year old, Chloe Fontin is looking straight in the face of promising career on the runways.

After spotted on her first modeling gig at the Montreal Kids Fashion Week, the phone at home has been ringing off the hook by big-name fashion designers who want her to model at the upcoming New York Fashion Week and the Milan Fashion Week.

Her mother, Carla-Monique Young says she is excited but she is also taking the developments with a pinch of salt.

She says, while she is quite aware of the opportunities that are in front of her daughter at the same time, she wants the child to focus on her education first.

As a former child model herself, Young understands the responsibilities attached to such these opportunities and worries that it could distract her daughter whom she describes as energetic creative and a lot of fun.

She says preparing Chloe for that first fashion show was very stressful.

They were courses to be taken, interviews and after that homework to be done aside from the daily chores. During that time the entire family attended every rehearsal to support Chloe but it was difficult for 13-year-old brother Carter who is autism spectrum, which restricts his social communication skills and makes it difficult for him to deal with changes in routine.

Chloe and Carter are very close.

And it is for this reason that Chloe wants to use the modelling platform, if she manages to make it there, to bring awareness to autism.

Young says for someone her age, Chloe’s understanding of the condition is amazing.

“Having been exposed to it from birth she has played a big role in caring for her brother,” says her mother.

Young says it’s a household challenge with a typical and a special-needs child, where simple pleasure such as night-shopping, being at the hockey or skating rink can pose challenges.

Young believes that modeling and the competitive elements in it helps Chloe build confidence more and also learn from these competitions that you win some, you loss some.

“I told her that after the competition whether she wins or losses we will go for ice-cream to celebrate,” says Young.

She says she wants Chloe to know that in life there is no shame in losing especially when you have given it your all.

In addition to the family values and a sense of responsibility that has been instilled in Chloe, the 11 year-old also carries with her a strong sense of awareness to be mindful of those who are differently abled.