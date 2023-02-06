BHM coin commemorates No. 2 Construction Battalion

The No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada’s first all-Black military unit is being commemorated for Black History Month by Royal Canadian Mint with a special Fine Silver Coin.

In a statement the Mint recognized the efforts of “the hundreds of Black Canadians eagerly tried to enlist for Canada, but racism prevented many from joining their white compatriots on the battlefields overseas.”

The No. 2 Construction Battalion was authorized in 1916, the largest Black unit in Canadian history comprising of 595 enlisted men and 12 (all white) officers.

When they eventually made it to the frontlines in France in May 1917, they worked on lumber and milling operations providing material that were crucial to the Allied war effort, lining trenches, supporting observation posts and for the construction of aircraft.

According to Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, the coin “shines a much-needed spotlight on the story of No. 2 Construction Battalion.”

In its statement, the mint describes the reverse designed of the coin, by artist Kwame Delfish, as featuring a soldier of No. 2 Construction Battalion, standing at attention between two railroad tracks. His battalion’s cap badge is prominently displayed on his right, adjacent to a landscape of France’s Jura region, where the battalion assisted with logging and building a railroad. To his left, battalion comrades marching in a parade prior to their March 1917 deployment to Europe.

Delfish is quoted as saying: “The existence and accomplishments of the men of No. 2 Construction Battalion is another part of Canadian history that is to be acknowledged, celebrated and honoured –forever. I hope I was able to capture these honourable men in a way that represents their strength and resilience, while also raising awareness about the important role that No. 2 Construction Battalion had in the Canadian armed forces.”

The 2023 $20 Fine Silver Coin Commemorating Black History – The No. 2 Construction Battalion retails for $99.95. It will be available at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors.