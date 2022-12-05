Youth Energized for Christ at MWCOGOP

Sister Sandra Anderson of the Montreal West Church of God of Prophecy says that a dream from God birthed the vision of the Youth Energized for Christ Ministry. Speaking on Sunday November 27, she officially launched the ministry to the community.

Present at the launch was National Bishop of Eastern Canada Church of God of Prophecy, Bishop Shelton Beneby, Community leaders, president of the Jamaica association Mark Henry and 1st vice president Sharon Nelson, city counselor for Snowdon district, Sonny Moroz, leaders in industry and commerce and other members of the community graced the event.

As director of the ministry, Sister Anderson shared the mission and vision. She said that Youth Energized f or Christ is an outreach ministry meant to enrich the lives of young people ages 13-25 in Montreal through Biblical teachings, life building training, mentorship, and leadership development. It is a program that is geared towards fostering positive relationships amongst youths and their peers, families, and their communities.

The meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm. The goal is to engage the youth in the unconventional ways of worship. Sister Anderson maintains that, the message of the Gospel never changes, but in order to keep the youth engaged they have changed their strategy and approach to sharing it.

The Youth Energized for Christ, therefore, is a holistic approach to ministry. It engages youths in activities such as: Spiritual Formation, Poetry, music, drama, financial literacy, Etiquette, as well as Health and wellness. Services available in the Youth Energized for Christ Program include: Life Coaching, Counseling and Support, Peer Tutoring, Mentoring and Workshops.

Presently, there are 56 youth enrolled in the program and the numbers continue to increase. Her hope is that the youth in Montreal will choose to come and spend their time being equipped with crucial life skills as they learn more about God.