Looking forward to holiday cheers

Caribbean Christmas traditions are an important part to building a strong bond between family, and our community. They give us a sense of belonging and a way to express what is important to us. They connect us to our history and help us celebrate generations of family.

Amidst the chaos going on locally and internationally, it’s important for us to socialize more. Whether it be the Ugly Sweater Fete at M.C.S.O. on Dec 17, or tuning in to the annual Christmas radio show on CKUT 90.3FM called “Island Riddims.”

Saturday December 17, come to M.C.S.O. for an event called “Ugly Sweater Fete”. This event features local Djs like Dj Akin, James Bond, Production Sounds & Team Greenz. Playing the best in Parang, Soca, Reggae & Afro Beats. Admission $20 with Ugly Sweater and more without.

Then the 16th Annual Christmas Day Show title “Island Riddims” will be live on CKUT 90.3FM from 11am to 3pm with pure Parang/Soca vibes. In Montreal winter can be a challenging time for everyone, as we are dealing with the cold temperatures, snow, frost and ice.

Yet many of us are looking forward to enjoying our Caribbean Christmas traditions, such as parang, gatherings, food, drinks and more for the holidays. This Christmas Day will mark my 16th year anniversary hosting the Annual Christmas Show title “Island Riddims” live on CKUT 90.3FM. from 2pm to 4pm on CKUT 90.3FM (www.ckut.ca). taking live greetings (514 448-4013) and playing the best in Parang / Soca / Reggae.

I suggest you used this time to cook, decorate and educate the kids about our annual Christmas traditions.

Let’s not forget that Christmas traditions can provide comfort and are the blueprint on things to do during these times. Be safe and Season Greetings.