Step by Step

Just a reminder…

Make it a point to be intentional and do something every day that will bring you closer to your goals and your calling.

Every purposeful step that you take moves you closer to your destiny. Yes, it may be a struggle and challenging sometimes, but it will be worth it in the end!

Progress is impossible without a decision and commitment to change. We spend so much time thinking about what we can’t do and very little quality time thinking about what we can do.

Negativity is a dream killer. You have to decide what you want to do and take the necessary small intentional steps to get you there.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “If you can’t fly, then run; if you can’t run then walk; if you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”

We all have the same twenty-four hours in a day; what you do in your twenty-four hours will determine the progress that you’ll make. Do something today that will inch you closer to a better tomorrow.

You are anointed and equipped to do everything God intends for you.

Sometimes, you have to push yourself and do things you don’t like or even want to do to get the desired result, and one day you will thank yourself for not giving up!

No more excuses! Be intentional, and remember small steps eventually turn into miles if you keep moving.

Change comes one decision at a time. Our choices today will determine our future. Make the decision that you will never stop improving.

So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time, we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up – Galatians 6:9

Focus on and celebrate your progress. Your journey can be imperfect; even the most minor step forward is still a step, and it’s still movement.

Don’t get discouraged because your progress may seem too slow; learn to enjoy the journey and appreciate whatever progress you make.

Trust God in the process, be bold, be grateful, be consistent, be patient, stay positive and keep pressing on; your hard work will pay off.

Stay strong! I’m cheering you on!

Bev