Easter Traditions

I’ve a few questions to ask my readers. Do you put up a Christmas tree in your house in December? Do you eat turkey during Thanksgiving weekend? Do you buy Chocolate and Flowers for your loved ones duringValentine’s Day? I bet the majority of my readers will reply, Yes! If thats the case, have you ever stopped and ask yourself why? Despite your race, religion, culture or background we come from, we tend to follow traditions and adapt habits without truly knowing the meaning or history behind it. I myself am willing to confess to doing the same. Just last week I remembered telling my friends that Easter is around the corner and I have to buy some Bun and Cheese.

Besides the fact that it tastes good, my only knowledge of Bun and cheese is that it’s as important to the Jamaican Easter experience as attending church on Good Friday and/or Easter Sunday. There are several different brands of bun on the shelf every year, and some people prefer to make their own. Whatever the case, they consume them with gusto; however, most of us, including myself, have no idea how the tradition came about.

The Jamaican Easter bun is a descendant of the hot cross bun from Britain. These buns were traditionally eaten on Good Friday, with the cross symbolizing the crucifixion of Jesus. The tradition made its way to Jamaica when they colonized the island in the mid-1600s. Over time, the bun transitioned from the round-ish shape into a loaf, molasses was substituted for honey and dried fruits were added to the batter to make it uniquely Jamaican and no doubt, much yummier. I’m not sure how cheese was added to the mix, but I’m not going to question the matter, because the combination just works for me.