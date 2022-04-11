Spring into the party scene

Covid 19 may’ve killed our partying spirit over the last two years, but have no fear as Spring is here. We can see that Montreal is gearing up for a summer filled with events as most restrictions have been lifted.
So this year I’ve decided to celebrate my birthday on April 23, and give you a list of events to look forward to in April and May:
April 23: My annual birthday celebration event title “Big People Ting”- Will be held at MCSO, with the theme (wear something
yellow). Yellow stands for freshness, happiness, positivity, clarity, energy, optimism, enlightenment, remembrance, intellect, honor, loyalty, and joy. Music by Ottawa -Sweet Chunes, Montreal – Dj Akin, James Bond and Production Sounds. This event is FREE entry before 12am.
April 24: “Blue Mistique -” Carifiesta Costume showcase. Music by Dj Kid, Mr Vik and Production Sounds.
April 30th : “How Meh Grow”- Purple is the theme. This event is the annual birthday celebration of Montreal Dj Kelson, from Team greenz. I may not be playing that night but strongly endorse this event.

May 21st : “I Am Soca” – This international event, featuring international Djs and artists is coming back to Montreal after two long years.

