Remembrance Day:Honouring our soldiers

As we approach Remembrance Day on November 11th, our hearts turn toward the countless men and women who have served, sacrificed, and given their lives in defense of our nation. For them, obedience to their commanders was paramount. Many engaged in battles they didn’t fully understand but served in unity, trusting the greater mission. We honor these soldiers and the veterans who walked in courage and dedication. But there’s also a parallel calling in our own lives — a call to be spiritual soldiers, fighting the “good fight” of faith.

In the Bible, Jesus is often referred to as the Commander of the Lord’s armies, (Joshua 5:14). Unlike earthly commanders, He is a good Shepherd and a wise Leader who always directs us in truth and love. When we follow Him, we engage in a battle that is “good” because it stands against evil, injustice, and the forces of darkness. The Apostle Paul describes our fight as one “not against flesh and blood, but against… spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms” (Ephesians 6:12). While military soldiers rely on physical weapons, our weapons in this spiritual battle are spiritual: prayer, God’s Word, and faith. The apostle Paul also tells us that these weapons are “mighty through God” and have the power to “pull down strongholds” (2 Corinthians 10:4).

As we honor the soldiers who fought to defend our freedom, let us also recognize the spiritual warriors who intercede for families, communities, and nations. Though their battles are unseen, the effects are powerful, often moving like unseen waves of change through prayer, praise, and intercession.

This Remembrance Day, let’s make it a point to honor both: the soldiers who have served and continue to serve our country and the spiritual soldiers who continually fight on our behalf. And let us never forget the sacrifices made for our freedom — “Lest we forget,” may we keep their courage in our consciousness and continually support veterans and their families in gratitude.

May this Remembrance Day inspire us all to fight the good fight of faith, standing strong in the love, hope, and strength that only God can provide.

Blessings