Obituaries Nov 8, 2024

Eunice Afflick Schobug



Eunice Afflick Schobugh, a God-fearing woman, departed on Sept. 25, 2024, leaving behind three children: Millicent Redway Douglas, Beverley Grant, Clive Grant; son in laws Montrose Hinkson and Lynrod Douglas; five grandchildren: Esteban Vardez, Natasha Douglas, Ashley Der, Kamila Hinkson, Ariel Hinkson; great-grandchildren: Imani Douglas, Simone Douglas, Ayelle Douglas Blaize Cour.

Born Eunice Viola Afflick on April 26, 1928, she grew up in the scenic seaside village of Hectors River, situated in the Parish of Portland, known for its great beaches on the northeast coast of the beautiful island of Jamaica.

She was the third of four children born to Emma Ledwidge and Alva Afflick.

At 5′ 0″, she was industrious, enterprising (sold agricultural goods to neighbors and owned two bank accounts by age 13), audacious, persistently determined, and had a big dream for a better life.

This dream led her to the welcoming shores of Canada in the early 1960s, where she embarked on a new journey as the single mother of three children.

Eunice had a great love for family, but it was her passionate love for the Lord that became her most distinguishable characteristic. During her career in patient care at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital, numerous stories surfaced about hospital patients being miraculously healed as a result of her ministry in song and prayer.

Although she had often lamented finding true love late in life, she nevertheless enjoyed 17 plus priceless years of happiness with her soulmate, the wonderfully humble Elisha Schoburgh of South Florida. This led her to become a snowbird, splitting her time annually between Montreal and Florida together with her beloved Elisha, who was called home by the Lord in 2014.

Over the years, she wore many hats within her church community, where she was affectionally known as “Sister Scoby.” Eunice believed in her heart that the Church’s mission is to be a witness to God’s narrative of the world, and so she was always available to be a servant leader wherever she was needed.

She faithfully supported worthwhile charitable causes in Canada, Jamaica and Israel, facilitated a phone prayer request line, provided home-cooked meals to the homeless and took the ministry of music to seniors in nursing homes.

When it came to the things of God, nothing was off-limits to this prayer warrior who never grew tired of doing kingdom work.

Joyce Snape

Sunrise January 12, 1927- Sunset October 27, 2024

It is with sadness that the family of Mrs. Joyce Snape announce her passing. She passed peacefully in Montreal, QC in the comfort of her home surrounded by family at the tender age of 97. She is preceded by her husband Neville Snape. Mrs. Snape is survived by her 3 children Winston (Jean),Lenworth(Olive) and Yvonne. Her grandchildren Rochelle, Christina (Val)Tara, Corey, Erica (Kelvin) and Justine (Christy). She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. We know she is in the presence of her Lord and Saviour, but she is dearly missed.

Funeral service for Mrs. Joyce Snape nee Rhoden will be held on November 28th, 2024, at 11 am. Service will be held at the Westmount Seventh Day Adventist church located at 571 Victoria avenue. Westmount, Quebec Canada. Visitation will be held on November 27th from 5pm-8pm at Collins Clarke MacGillivray White funeral home at 5610 Sherbrooke Street West Montreal, Quebec. The service will be live streamed for those that will not be able to attend.

Thank you and God bless.

Lawson Nurse

February 26,1934 to October 24, 201 9

In Memory of You.

It’s been 5 years since you left us.

If we could visit heaven, even for a day maybe for a moment. The pain would go away. I would put my arms around you, and whisper words so true, That living life without you, is the hardest thing to do. No matter how we spend our days, no matter what we do, No morning dawns or evening falls, when we don’t think of you.

With love now and always. From Cyrilene, Debbie (Andrew) and the rest of the Nurse family!.

Lena Hyacinth Smith

It is with great sadness that we announce MANY the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Lena Hyacinth Smith, on Friday, October 12, 2024 at the VERY YOUNG age of 94.

Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica in 1930 to Maybell Gooden – Sinclair and Amos Edwards Reynolds, Lena grew to become a savvy business woman, before coming to Canada in 1964 through the Trudeau Domestic Scheme.

She volunteered in politics both in Jamaica and Canada. And was involved in several community projects.

Lena worked at Royal Arthur School, NCC Daycare, and various healthcare facilities thought out the Island of Montreal before opening her own seniors’ resident. She went back to school at the age of 64 and continued to care of people for MANY years.

She was a faithful member of Union United Church since she came to Canada and volunteered cooking and baking for various events. Soon she became famous for her Jamaican fruitcake which she sold to raise funds for the Reverend Charles Este Scholarship.

She also enjoyed traveling and simply spending time with friends and family of ALL AGES!

Lena was a beloved mother of Glenville, Ralston, Cherry, Elaine, Ronald (Wade), Pete, Jennifer, Estelle and Michael; Grandmother to Paul, Levi, Mark, Gillian, Randolph, Amanda, Ariana, Jamaal, Latisha, Raven, Jevon, Jaylin, Melina, Troy, Samuel; great grandmother to 6; sister to Charles (Keith), Bancroft, and Winston.

Miss Lena, Miss Hya, you are a merical! And you will be FOREVER in our hearts!

We, the family, humbly request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Union United Church for the Accessibility Project. Miss Lena LOVED her Church!

Collin Wellsburn Dixon,

Sunrise April, 9th, 1964 – October 11th, 2024

Jehovah was your God…

Adoration was your aim…

Good things you have done…

Illumination you got from the scriptures…

Salvation was your desire…

So very helpful you were…

From: Missionary J. Simon

Blair O. B

ostic

Sunset: Nov 12,2015

Remembered fondly by family

and friends.

Mother, Muriel, wife, Senella,

children, Sheldon, Shonda,

David and Ester; sisters, Marcia,

Debra, Jennifer, Juanita and

brother, Richard.

Tracey Kirton

Sunrise Nov. 1, 1977-

Sunset Nov. 18, 2021

Death takes the body

God takes the soul

Our mind holds the memory

Our hearts hold the love

Our faith let’s us know we will meet again.

Forever Loved and forever missed

By mother, Beverley

Grandmother Loleta

Aunts and Uncles and the entire family