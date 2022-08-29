Oscar Peterson’s newly minted $1 coin

On August 11, the Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a new $1 coin to honor world renowned pianist Oscar Peterson, who was born in 1925 and raised in the area now known as Little Burgundy.

Designed by artist Valentine De Landro, the coin began circulating on Peterson's birthday, August 15.

Since his death in 2007, the jazz legend’s name has been thrown in for commemorating his legacy posthumously with several honors.

Kelly Peterson, Oscar’s widow, has been an outspoken leader (naturally) for re-naming Montreal’s Lionel-Groulx Metro station in honour of Oscar Peterson. This motion has been outright denied or ignored several times over the years, despite 25,000 signatures on a petition.

Oscar’s prolific greatness throughout his prime in the 50s, 60s, and 70s solidify his place as perhaps the most skilled pianist in jazz (or music in general) history. A technical virtuosity that remains unmatched, it’s confusing why Montreal doesn’t celebrate a local trailblazer to the extent that they should.

The city’s two most revered musicians, Peterson and Leonard Cohen, have generally been praised more outside of Montreal than in Canada. A city like New York tends to embrace its local heroes far more than Montreal in comparison. A city’s culture is built on the backs of prominent individuals who represent their city, for whatever reason, Montreal is less likely to prop up the recent local legends than other towns.

Despite the Metro station debacle, Canada has a newly-minted 1$ coin with Oscar etched on it. The image depicts Oscar performing his 1962 standard Hymn to Freedom, a song written in light of the Civil Rights Movement. This is the first time a Black person has been put on a coin.

Aside from currency, Canada continues to produce stamps in honor of historical Black figures like Oliver Jones, Fergie Jenkins (All-Star MLB pitcher), and Lewis Hamilton.

Montreal is unlikely to rename any metro station in honour of Oscar Peterson, but at least he has been given a new first by gracing a Looney coin.