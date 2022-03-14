It’s Looking good for spring and summer events

The watered down Trinidad & Tobago Carnival 2022 has come and gone. Now the question is: Is there gonna be a Toronto Caribana or Montreal Carifiesta this year?

Fortunately, 2022 is looking promising as Covid-19 cases are going down and restrictions are being lifted.

It’s been a tough two years but here’s the changes in Montreal since February 28, bars, casinos and taverns were permitted to reopen with capacity limits.

Capacity limits also remained for certain businesses, including restaurants, very large cinemas, performing arts venues and sporting events and vaccine passports were still required for most non-essential businesses.

Remote working has not been mandatory since February 28, although a hybrid method continues to be recommended.

Now the Québec government has phased out most of the remaining restrictions as of March 12, And the Reopening Plan includes the future elimination of mandatory masking and capacity limits.

A long list of outdoor events are already being planned, including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 20.

Also, I’m happy to announce that we are having the Montreal Carifiesta this year as well as the Pride Parade and the Toronto Caribbean Carnival this summer.

On March 6, The Montreal Carifiesta official Facebook / Instagram page officially announced that the C.C.F.A. team is excited and gearing up for the return of Carifiesta 2022 to mark its 45th edition. A tentative date is July 2.

In Toronto the Mayor John Tory recently announced the official return of a long list of major spring and summer events that have either been cancelled or held virtually throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival or Caribana as it’s popularly known is carded for July 30.

Stay tuned as island Scoop will keep you up to date with Montreal summer events.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram: @Productionjr