Island Fete: A Vibrant Celebration of Caribbean Culture

The Island Fete in the west Island was not any ordinary food festival but a fusion of food, family fun and Caribbean culture on 2nd September in Pierrefonds. It was the first of its kind in the West Island of Montreal and it came together when Don Garret and Nicole Catwell from Tasty Touch—who have held many food festivals in Montreal—approached Akilah Newton from Overture with the Arts (OWTA), to bring the festival to the west Island.

“When Tasty Touch approached Overture with the Arts to bring this food festival to the West Island, I jumped at the opportunity. OWTA is always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with organizations dedicated to enhancing the lives of children.” She explained to the CONTACT.

The Overture with the Arts is a non-profit organization based in Montreal, offering education in music, dance, drama and vocal training. The free and low-cost programs enable young people to pursue their passion in the performing arts when they wouldn’t otherwise have the finances to afford classes. In organising the fete, Newton was keen to ensure that the fun would be geared towards a cause.

The event boasted a selection of of Caribbean delicacies and condiments. From jerk chicken to spices and sauces, the islands were well represented by the wide assortment of treats. Beyond the delectable cuisine and pulsating music, Island Fete featured an onsite vendor market, showcasing Black-owned businesses. From skincare products to hot sauces, children’s books, and toys, these entrepreneurs added their unique flair to the festivities.

As the tantalizing aromas of Caribbean cuisine wafted through the air, it became evident that “Island Fete” was poised to make a memorable mark on Montreal’s cultural calendar. Culinary delights from the islands were on full display, with an array of delectable foods and condiments available for festivalgoers to savor. From jerk chicken to coconut-infused delights, the taste buds embarked on a journey that transcended borders and transported them straight to the Caribbean.

Akilah Newton’s booth featured an array of coloring books and soft toys, specially crafted for BIPOC children. Proceeds from her merchandise sales would go on to fund arts and cultural programs for BIPOC children, a testament to her passion for nurturing the next generation.

With Malik Shaheed and the effervescent Miss Trish as hosts, the atmosphere was electric, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical lineup. Headlining the event was none other than Juno Award winner Mikey Dangerous & The Higher Heights Band, who sent pulsating waves of reggae and rhythm through the crowd. The renowned Jab Djab band added their unique flair to the mix, creating an irresistible fusion of melodies that made the fete more colorful.

Looking forwad Akilah’s response is “YES!” to another edition of the Island fete.

“Next time it may be two days,” she says.

The event would not have been possible without the generous support of its sponsors, including TD Bank, PME West Island, FACE (Federation of African Canadian Economics), the Lester B. Pearson School Board, Shah Trading Company, Premium Spirits, No Limits Group, Tasty Touch, and the City of Pierrefonds.