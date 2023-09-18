Obituaries September 15, 2023

James Emmanuel Skerritt

James Emmanuel Skerritt, born 1941, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on September 6, 2023, at the age of 82. Mr. James Emmanuel Skerritt leaves behind his children Sharon (Brian), Frances, Stephen, Michael, and Jayme; his grandchildren Tatiyana, Jalen, Anthony and Selena; his sister Stella and his late brother William; his nieces Karen and Elouise; cousins John and Kenneth; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the Brossard (South Shore) CLSC staff for their support and devotion during his illness.

The family will receive condolences on Friday, September 15, 2023, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Urgel Bourgie Funeral Complex located at 8145 Chemin de Chambly in St. Hubert, QC. The funeral will follow on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Complex.

Vinc ent Campbell

My dearly beloved husband. It’s so hard to find Solace since your passing, September 10, 2020.

There isn’t a day that goes by without you in my thoughts.

Especially now coming to the anniversary .

I treasure the cards you draw for me. Even wishing me a happy mothers day.

Your songs you tape. I have those legacies to hold on to . I received great comfort visiting the site and places we use to go.

It will be a new day.( Revelation)22.

I am holding on to God. Don’t know when I will feel better.

Thanks for loving me the way you did. And showing me the principles of the Creator.

Love always.

Eunice.

Remembering

Ruby Adele Chase

Sunset: September 10, 1991

Dear Mother

You are not forgotten,

Though on earth you are no more,

Still in our memory, you are with us,

As you always were before.

Always remembered by your loving daughter Yvonne,

son-in-law Marston, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.