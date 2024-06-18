FOUR DAYS OF GRENADIAN EXTRAVAGANZA JULY 11 – 14

Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

The Spice Island Cultural Festival, now in its seventh year, will take place from July 11-14, 2024. This vibrant, four-day celebration highlights the rich and diverse heritage of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Attendees can indulge in tantalizing cuisine, captivating music, and dance, offering a sensory journey through Grenada’s cultural tapestry.

The festival’s organizers are excited to announce that the Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, will make his inaugural visit to Montreal for the Spice Island Cultural Festival. Additionally, Grenada’s top calypsonians V’ghn, Randy Isaac, and Squeezie will perform as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Grenada’s independence.

The growing Spice Island Cultural Festival serves as the official celebration for Quebecers of Grenadian origin, promoting cultural heritage within the Quebec community and fostering cross-cultural understanding for all.

In 2024, each festival day will feature unique programming to cater to all ages and backgrounds:

• Thursday, July 11: Kick off the festival with a Cocktail Reception and learn about Grenada’s real estate market at “Get a Slice of Grenada.” This event, hosted by a panel of experts from Grenada including Century 21 Grenada’s Ms. Paula Latouch, representatives from Republic Bank Grenada, Netherlands Insurance Grenada, and Grenadian lawyer Rosana John, will be held at Le Nouvel Hotel in downtown Montreal from 7:00. Admission is free.

• Friday, July 12: Join us for “Spice, Sizzle, and Sip,” an all-inclusive VIP BBQ evening with the Honorable Prime Minister of Grenada and special guest Hon. Dr. Jean Augustine, the first black woman in Federal politics in Canada. The evening will also feature a screening of Dr. Jean Augustine’s documentary film, Steadfast – The Messenger and the Message. This special event will take place at Le Nouvel Hotel in downtown Montreal. Tickets are $125 and available on Eventbrite.com.

• Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14: Enjoy two days of free outdoor festival fun, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Grenada’s independence with music, food, cultural presentations, and all-day entertainment at Vinet Park, Little Burgundy, from 1 pm to 9 pm. On Sunday, a cultural concert featuring Caribbean Voices, West Can Dancers, the Grenada Ensemble, Salah Pan, KennyC and more will begin at 3:00 pm sharp.

The festival committee is now accepting vendor applications. Interested parties can write to spiceislanddaymontreal@gmail.com.

For more information, please visit our website: www.spiceislandculturalfestival.com.