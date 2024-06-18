Anne Janice Farray

As a tribute to and in celebration of her nation’s 50th Anniversary of Independence, Theresa “Cloe” Henwood is holding her annual Tea Poetry & Wee event to commemorate Grenada’s important milestone with the theme “Hats Off to Grenada”- Celebrating Our 50th Anniversary of Independence”. The event will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024 @ Ruby Foo’s Hotel in Montreal.

For the past ten (10) years, except during COVID, this annual tea party has raised funds used to support Cloe’s Project Book Benefit, a non-profit organization established in 2008. As a Special Care Counsellor working in the educational field, her love of education motivated her to start this project.

Books, toys, school materials and supplies purchased and received are shipped to Grenada for distribution in elementary schools across the island. During this event, there is also recognition of long-standing dedicated community educators for their contributions nurturing and shaping our society’s children.

The 2024 honorees are retired educators Mr. Leon Llewellyn, teacher and multi-disciplinary artist; Mr. John Cruickshank, teacher and past Honorary Consul (Grenada); and Mrs. Hilarie Cruickshank, teacher and Member, The Grenada Ensemble.

The Keynote address will be by Mrs. Latoya Belfon John, Digital Creator, Best-Selling Author, Chairman & CEO Labworks Publishing Inc.

This promises to be lots of fun including a show of fashion, door and raffle prizes and entertainment (spoken word, songs, etc.). Attendees will be entertained while sipping away on teas and enjoying a large array of finger foods and desserts. What a great way to usher in the summer!

All Grenadians & friends of Grenada are invited to come out and share in this special commemorative celebration of Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique’s 50th Anniversary of Independence. Grenada celebrated its 50thAnniversary of Independence on February 7, 2024. The celebration lasts for one year… up to February 2025. The theme: One People, One Journey, One Future. Going Up! Up! Up!

To purchase tickets, please contact: Cloe 514-733-7691/438-522-7691

Additional Info: Tickets – $50; Date: Sunday, June 30th – 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.; Location: Ruby Foo’s Hotel, 7655 Decarie Blvd., Montreal

Wear Your National Colors!