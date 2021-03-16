Deejays offering musical solace

I’ve always believed that music can heal the wounds that medicine cannot touch, especially during unprecedented times.

The entire world is on the verge of a nervous breakdown and I will say with confidence that DJs are heroes in their own rights providing essential services and calm virtually to audiences in need.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. It was a moment that incited global lockdowns and social distancing measures, causing the world to make a digital shift.

As our access to human interaction has been limited, people have searched for alternatives utilizing various platforms, with Instagram and Facebook Live being a leading option.

The stay-at-home orders have put a strain on DJs as they have been trying to find their footing and remain creative and sane amid the pandemic.

Pretty much all gigs have been a no-go for them including clubs, parties, and festivals.

As Facebook and Instagram permits users to play short music clips but prohibits full songs, as that violates its terms with music publishers and labels, they have been policing, and cutting short, the DJ sets.

Facebook and Instagram have also cr acked down on live sets in 2020, forced quarantined DJs to migrate to the Amazon service Dj Sequinella.

Twitch is the world’s leading live streaming platform for gamers and the things we love.

It allows gamers to watch and chat with millions of other fans from around the world. Twitch is completely free and doesn’t require viewers to log in.

Creating an account, however, does allow users to add their favorite channels to a follow list (similar to subscribing to a channel on YouTube) and participate in each stream’s unique chatroom.

Lots of International DJs around the world are on Twitch and you can find the channels by their Dj names such as, ProductionSounds, DrJaytv, deejaypuffy, djspicenyc and the list continues. Since we are all suffering from the absence of carnival and events.

Myself and three other Djs have created a weekly tabanca release event on twitch.tv called “Soca Raid”.

Soca Raid is seven hours of strictly Soca music on Twitch.tv every Thursday.

Here’re the Djs, Channels and schedule : – Dj Sequinella : 3pm to 4pm twitch.tv/djsequinella

Dj rjbiggz : 4pm to 6.30pm twitch.tv/rjbiggz1

Production Sounds : 6.30pm to 8pm twitch.tv/productionsounds –

Dj powda514: 8pm to 10pm twitch.tv/powda514

PLEASE FOLLOW THE DJS ON TWITCH AND SUPPORT

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram