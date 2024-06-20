St. Barnabas Fun Fair 2024

St. Barnabas Anglican Church was established in 1959 in Pierrefonds, to meet the spiritual and social needs of the Anglicans living around the Church. The number of families on the parish list was more than 600, with a huge Sunday School and Youth Group.

With the changing times and political shifts, St. Barnabas was hugely affected, like every other organization and church in Montreal, Quebec. In spite of all the ups and downs, St. Barnabas managed to remain open and serve the community to this very day.

St. Barnabas has around 200 families on the parish list, with the average attendance of 70-80 members coming to Church in person and between 12-15 screens joining each Sunday via Zoom. Our Congregation is very diverse, with different races, colors, and ages, all worshipping together in harmony and joy. We have a vibrant Sunday School and Youth Group. We offer two services on Sundays 8:30 am and 9:30 am. Youth and Adult Bible Studies are held every Sunday after 9:30 am services.

St. Barnabas was always known for its social events with Dinner Theatre and community Suppers, Christmas Bazaars, and regular Bake Sales. Most of these activities were put on hold because of COVID-19.

Since last year, St. Barnabas started back some of its activities like Bake Sales and Family Fun Fair, these activities are designed for the community around the Church and are open to all.