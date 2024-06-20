The Golden Stars is the only Senior Steel band that exists in Montreal today. In 2003 Martin Albino was approached by the late Lyndall Hunte ”Community Activist” who then asked if he would teach some Seniors the art of playing the Steel Drum. This was the creation of the Golden Stars. These ladies, Yvonne Rice, Ishrene and Phyllis Taylor from Barbados, Jackie, Marilyn and Mavis from Trinidad, Anne from Montserrat and Dolores the only Canadian were the original players of the group. We had a celebration today to acknowledge 21 years of music, friendship and love, giving thanks to the Almighty for giving us the health and strength to pursue our mission.