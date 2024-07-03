VIBES AND BACCANAL FOR CARIMAS WEEKEND

Summer is Here! Are you all Set? Because up next is Montreal Carimas on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The parade will mark our 50th year of Caribbean carnival in this City. This year the Montreal

Caribbean Carnival has been organized by (CCNM) The Caribbean Coalition Network of Montreal and renamed "CARIMAS". The Montreal parade will start from Rene-Leveque Blvd to St. Laurent

Street and to Peel Street. The Carimas Sizzle will be held at the park Place du Canada. The parade on the road and Sizzle in Place du Canada events both start at 12 pm. The length of the Montreal Carimas Festival route is 1.7 km of non-paid viewing. As a comparison, Toronto Caribbean Carnival has 2.2 km of non-paid viewing.

Here my Montreal Carimas weekend event list:

Friday July 5th – Jamaican Association pre carnival event, dubbed First Friday featuring Production Sounds and King Farre to gear revelers up to the main event and admission is only $15 for a night of

vibes and fun. And its free for the ladies before mindinight!

Saturday July 6th – Carimas parade I will be with TNT ONE in Montreal! Get ready to have a blast as we take you on a journey of vibrant colors and infectious rhythms. With lots of fun activities, delicious free food, and refreshing drinks, this event is not to be missed. For the affordable price of only $100, you will receive a stylish hat, a trendy shirt, and a special drinking cup and a swag bag with loads of trinkets to commemorate this amazing carnival celebration. Immerse yourself in the vibrant

atmosphere, dance to the pulsating beats of Soca music, and indulge in the delicious flavors cuisine provided by BestBite Catering. Whether you’re a seasoned carnival-goer or a first timer, playing TNT ONE promises to be an exhilarating experience that will create lifelong memories.

Saturday July 6th – We Love to Fete this evening party features live performers by Ravi B, Tony Cuttz, Hunter, Is a perfect blend of the Afro/Indo Caribbean community. You may see new faces, but itthe same bacchanal when we touchdown. Event takes place Venue: Art Gallery 998 Notre-Dame

Street, LACHINE.

– Carnival on the Canal is hosted by Ricky D and his team. It’s a day event from 1pm to 6pm at Riverside St Henri, 5020 RUE ST AMBROISE MONTREAL and featuring for the first time in Montreal – Benjai.

These are the events where I will be attending but there are plenty of events across the city this Carimas weekend.

Feel free to send your feedback on any of my articles to: Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr