ARE YOU READY COOLER FETE BACCHANAL?

After the Carimas Parade, and the fun doesn’t stop there. D’ Professor and Calm are bringing the heat (and the cool tunes!) with the Cooler Fete on Saturday, July 6th. All roads will be leading to 550 Avenue Richmond from 8PM as revellers are invited to come and cool off with some hot groovy tunes from Caribbean hitmakers such as; Rick Ramoutar, Sexy Vanessa, Mical Teja and Nadia Batson.

Tickets are limited and retailing at $80, Beat the heat (and the queue!) by bringing your cooler in before 10PM. After that, it’s all about the vibes and the music provided by an all-star DJ line-up featuring Energy Squad Team Greens, DJ Kush, DJ CZE, DJ Rudy, Total Destruction, DJ Thomass, DJ Marlon, DJ Lex, and DJ Kid. Ticket outlets at Princesa. 514. 595-4894 TNT Palace 5145878423, Sassy Style Salon, 514-442-5458 and Sam Mail image 514. 736-5172.