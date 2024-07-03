CARIMAS IS HERE

The 2024 Carimas festivities kicked off on June 9th with the Litte Miss Tiara event, held at 5600 Chem. de la Côte-des-Neiges in Montreal and Miss Carimas Quuen on June 22nd. This annual competition is a chance for youngsters to showcase their talents and build confidence.

Dawn Nichols, the event coordinator, beamed with pride as she described the turnout: “We had a very good attendance, and everyone did so well! It was truly fantastic to see the young participants, our little princes and princesses, take center stage with such confidence and talent.” The night glittered with dazzling outfits and a diverse range of talents displayed across four age categories: Miss Princess (4-6 years old), Miss Tiara (7-9 years old), Miss Teen (13-17 years old), and Miss Tween (10-12 years old).

The night culminated in the crowning of several winners: Miss Carimas Tiara: Dej-Maree Dennis, Miss Carimas Teen: Jessica Kwabla, Mr. Carimas Prince: Nazir Anthony McDonald, Miss Carimas Tween (Ages 4-6): Djuma Bonin Tall.

The grand prize went to Arielle Marshall, who was crowned Miss Trinidad and Tobago and Miss Congeniality. Paris Boyd, representing Miss Jamaica, was the first runner-up. Arielle Marshall also received awards for Bes t Evening Wear and Miss Congeniality. The second runner-up, Darnelle Noel (Miss Grenada), also won the People’s Choice award. Nickelia King (Miss SVG) was awarded Most Photogenic and Best Swimsuit, while Maureen Kwabla (Miss Ghana) took home the Best Talent prize.

But the Petite Miss Tiara is just the beginning! The spirit of competition and camaraderie set by this event is sure to permeate the entire month. Here’s how you can join the fun:

Get ready for an adorable explosion of energy at the Kiddies Carnival on Saturday, June 29th at Kent Park, this event will sees a colourful assortment of youngsters parading alongside bands like Rayne Carnival, Westcan Folk, and World of Stromé. Parents and friends are encouraged to come out and cheer on the next generation of cultural custodians.

Saturday, July 6th: Mark your calendars for the grand finale – a day overflowing with Caribbean pride! The Montreal Carimas Parade: From 12 pm to 2 pm, witness a vibrant spectacle as the Montreal Carimas Parade winds its way westbound on René-Lévesque Blvd. from St. Urbain to Peel to Parc Place du Canada. The streets will come alive with the rhythmic sounds of the bands like TNT One, Sokasweat, Desire Carnival, Rayne Carnival, Delinquents, DJ Slim and Ayiti Makaya, Big Daddy, and Gwoup Miel.

Cool down after the parade and immerse yourself in the vibrant afternoon celebration at Parc Place du Canada for the Carimas Sizzle: happening from 12 pm to 6 pm. This sizzling event features a marketplace overflowing with delicious food and unique crafts, along with captivating live music and a show that promises to leave you breathless. It’s the perfect way to soak up the infectious energy of the Caribbean right here in Montreal!

The Caribbean Coalition Network of Montréal (CCNM) expresses its deepest thanks to all their sponsors & collaborators (in Montreal and out), to the community support and to the City of Montreal and all their agents – we appreciate you all!