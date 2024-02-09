Big Will and Suerita presents lovers and friends

Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone and that’s why event planner Widma Jean Jacques aka BigWill has teamed up with his soulmate Suerita Spooner, to bring you an event titled LOVERS & FRIENDS on February 14th 2024, Valentines Day. LOVERS & FRIENDS is an exquisite date-night that features two unique artists and a live ban.

Shaharah Sinclair of Jamaican descent is one of the unique artists on the cast. This Montrealer has music running through her veins, as her father’s gospel influence inspired her at a tender age of five. Which later led her along the journey to fame as a member of a gospel choir and showcasing her unique vocal artistry wherever she could be heard. She’s a talented R&B singer/songwriter that brilliantly combines modern pop with R&B classics in a simple and accessible style.

This event also features Kayiri, the violinist-rapper-beatmaker-singer known for her dynamic persona and incredible presence on stage. And offers complimentary Caribbean meals, an elegantly designed venue, a one-of-a-kind experience. BigWill’s has been putting on events since his College days, back in the late 90’s. His focus has always been aimed at producing a consistently high-quality entertainment experience at fair, and reasonable fees, whereas a person with average income can still experience a quality event.

It’s amazing to see how his love for his girlfriend Suerita Spooner can give birth to this amazing event called

LOVERS & FRIENDS.

For a more info and tickets contact : www.TicketGateway.com/love2024 or 514.434.4426.

– Island Facts : – Feb 7th 1986 – Haitian President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier flees to France, Henri Namphy becomes leader of Haiti. –

Feb 10th 1989 -, Tony Robinson of Jamaica becomes Nottingham’s 1st black sheriff

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to email – Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram – @Productionjr