What rules over you?

In a world and a nation where we have freedom of speech and various types of freedoms of choice,

and freedom of expression; we think we are totally free but the truth of the matter is that there is always a head ruling over us.

Collectively children are under the rule of their parents, citizens are under the rule of their government, employees are under the rule of their employers and so forth. So then, what does that mean ? There is always someone ruling over you in some way or another.

The same applies spiritually as it does naturally in what we see, feel and understand.

Some might beg to differ and say no, I’m my own boss. I decide and consent with whatever happens to me on a daily basis. Could it be that many of us do not realize that our money drives, motivates and influences all of our decisions and choices. This is when it has a rule over you. For some of us, our children, our position, our influence; become the driving force that determines what we do, why we do things and how we do them.

Are these bad things? Not always however, what we should acknowledge and consider is that whatever has rule over you on an individual level; if it’s not God, it’s an idol or a stronghold.

As mentioned earlier, collectively we have people over us who rule over a certain number or group of people; and that’s okay because it is part of the societal structure.

For the government,

1 Timothy 2:1-2 urges “first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.”

In fact, God wants us to submit to our government ruler as stated in Romans 13:1 – Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.

The Bible tells us, in Hebrews 13:17, that we ought to obey our [spiritual] leaders who have “rule” over us. Such is the case when you are part of a local church with a pastor who shepherds a group of people.

Now, closer to home, in Genesis 3:16, God tells Eve that her husband will now rule over her. “For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, and is himself its Savior” (Ephesians 5:23).

Make no mistake, however, that everywhere there is a head, God is ruler over that head. Psalms 2:10-11: Therefore, you kings, be wise; be warned, you rulers of the earth. Serve the LORD with fear and celebrate his rule with trembling.

So, it is normal and biblical that there are rulers over us collectively as part of groups. Nevertheless, bear in mind that on an individual level there are things and people that want to rule over you. It can be people, things, substances etc, but I encourage us all in the words of Gideon from the book of Judges 8:22-23: “Let The Lord rule over you”.

When Jesus rules over you and in your heart; He brings peace. Paul wrote to the Colossians and to the Philippians and now to us today; he said, “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts… And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Despite all the other things fighting for your individual devotion and service; let God, through Jesus Christ, be the one you chose to let rule over you. His lordship and leadership is so special. He said in John 12:26 “ Anyone who wants to serve me must follow me, because my servants must be where I am. And the Father will honor anyone who serves me”.

There is so much more that can be said on this topic but let’s be mindful of what and who has a rule over us getting our full devotion, dedication, attention and service on an individual level and on a collective level; let’s pray for the leaders in government as God wills it.

Blessings