WE COME THIS FAR BY FAITH

Dr. Alwin Spence

A few days after the ‘non-debate’ between the sitting U.S. president Mr. Joe Biden and the past president Mr. Donald Trump, my behaviour could best be described as that of a

yo-yo, up and down. Going between – President Biden move over, vs. stay on and fight and keep your job. while I disagree that a single debate or two significantly impacts the kind of president someone will be, I do not have the right to vote in the U.S. One may say to us in Canada, it doesn’t matter who wins or who loses. But the U.S. is the leader of the ;Free world, of which Canada is a part of so whatever the U.S. does could seriously affect Canada. Canada’s proximity to the U.S. is another factor that influences our relationship.

There seems to be a widespread consensus among Canadians and Americans who

followed the debate that President Biden’s performance was poor. Some interpret this as irreparable damage to his candidacy. The question now facing Democrats is whether

to stick with President Biden or seek new leadership for the race. Like me, many Democrats are experiencing that up and down feeling, not knowing what to do because your damned if you do, and damned if you don”t. Damn it!

A quick scrutiny of President Biden’s profile describes him as having a very successful term of office up to now, but unfortunately suspected declining mental stability makes him not seem as the better candidate. His mental stability may get worse over the next four years and will no doubt affect and limit his presidential performance. But who says that the elected president must be there for at least four years? And who can accurately predict the future.? His mental ability might not withstand the rigours of another four year term in office, but is there enough metal in the tank to defeat the former President? Maybe all he has to do is to watch his opponent beat himself, losing to him for the second time. But why am I saying this? Former President Trump has a lot of personal baggage which should deflect a number of votes away from him.

‘ MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN ! ‘

It seems to me that no one has ever asked, what is the meaning of that wishful- phrase.

What is it to make America great again.? My humble answer starts with the question for whom was America always great? For America to become great again, it must be a

reintroduction of a system where the rich get richer on the backs of the poor, where

feudal conditions replace acquired freedom, where all power is concentrated in the hands of the wealthy in so much that a wealthy person could shoot someone without any consequences. Making America great would be the removal of all activities of affirmative action, education for minorities and several steps backward for the poor. The success of this MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, may even trigger a call for the return of Apartheid in South Africa. If this is just a glimpse of what could be most Americans

would never buy into this concept. Wealthy and armed, and therefore is in control.

These are dark days for the majority.

But consistent with President Trump’s wish , is another popular phrase, We’ve come a

long way baby! It was a long and hard road from Great America for some. Those who

had taken that long hard trip have vowed never to go back. They want to be just where

they are moving forward and upward. There is no turning back..There is no returning to

the Jim Crow era and opportunities earned will not be given up.

So what is the To Do List for the Democrats ?

1. Quickly stop fighting and select your presidential team. Biden/ Harris, I may suggest.

2. All Democrats with enthusiasm to get behind the team. Stop the in-fighting, there is

no time for that.

3.Define for the American people what exactly Former president Trump’s meaning of Make America great again is.

4.Define the Democratic Plan to empower all Americans.

5.Aging is not a liability, for the most part it is an asset.

So off to the races and I hope President Biden wins again. Just my wish.

GUN CONTROL OUT OF CONTROL.

Are we not tired of the number of shoot-outs in the United States? Gun control is out of

control and that’s been the story for too long now. Why can’t America come to grips with

the availability of guns, and why do so many people need to have guns? And how come it is so easy to obtain very sophisticated weapons? Does one need all this fire power to protect oneself? A country arms itself whenever it feels threatened. When you look at the number of firearms in the U.S, you can’t help but wonder where the threat is.

And why do so many individuals feel afraid and must have a weapon? Control of guns

is good, but we all have to show more respect for everyone. A life is not yours to take.

Should Former President Trump win this election, we may see a different and surprising

world.

But in spite of this let cooler heads prevail.But in spite of this let cooler heads prevail.