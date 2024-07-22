How to Maintain Your Healthy Living Lifestyle

You have gotten pass the daunting connotation that can come with the concept of healthy living and have now taken steps to living a healthier lifestyle. First, let me say congratulations! As it is not an easy feat for many. Particularly as it often requires completely changing behaviours and even ways of thinking, some of which have been inculcated for many years. This is challenging for almost anyone. The important thing is you have started. Now, you are wondering how to maintain this lifestyle. While there are various ways to do so, I’ll share three.

Consistency and Commitment

Be consistent and committed. The more often you do something, consistently, every day, the more likely it will become a habit. A reminder that it takes about 21 days to form a habit, (66 days on average), and approximately 90 days to make it a permanent lifestyle. My tip, start small and build upon it every week, and continue to challenge yourself. Here is an example. You would like to add more water to your diet to reach your 2.2 litres per day. Start by getting a sturdy 32 oz water bottle (that is almost a litre). Bring this everywhere with you –to work (keep it on your desk within arm’s reach), in the car, on your walk, etc. Take a couple guzzles every 20 to 30 minutes. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty as it means by then, you’re already dehydrated.

Start by finishing a full bottle each day. The next week, drink a bottle and a half every day (1.5 litres). The week after that, two bottles per day. You know what? It’s week three, and you’ve reached 2 litres. I still practice this today and fill up my 1 litre water bottle at least three times per day. I now very rarely drink juice and my water bottle is always with me.

You can also use this incremental process for anything, including exercising – whether you’re walking, running, lifting weights, etc. Start slowly and build up. It’s important to set realistic achievable goals. You will be surprised what you can achieve with consistency and commitment.

Connect with Like-Minded People

You know the trite saying, birds of a feather? There is some truth to it. Associating with like-minded people who have similar healthy living goals and aspirations can be a great motivator. You empower and support each other along the way. If you don’t have a support group, consider building one. Once others see and hear about the positive effects of your healthy living lifestyle, many of your friends and family members may want to join. Bring them along and encourage them to bring a friend. The social aspect that the group provides is also an important part of healthy living.

Do not get discouraged

Some days you may feel too exhausted exercise, or you couldn’t pass up that glazed donut with your coffee. Do not be too hard on yourself. It happens to the best of us. Get back on track the next day. It’s also about moderation and balance. Healthy living should not be stressful. Afterall that would defeat the purpose. It is about making healthy choices, doing activities and eating foods you enjoy, in a different, healthier way. You will only get better. Pass it on.