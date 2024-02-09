Streamlined Documents

The travel industry is constantly looking for ways to ease airport congestion, streamline operations and improve services.

Current remedies include membership in Trusted Traveller Programs that are available for pre-approved, low-risk Canadian citizens and Permanent Residents.

NEXUS, run jointly by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering designated air, land and marine ports of entry.

TSA PreCheck (similar to Canadian Air Transport Authority-CATSA) grants expedited security screening at designated security checkpoints for eligible members.

Global Entry, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program available to eligible Canadians, grants expedited entry into the U.S. from select international countries.

SENTRI (Secure Electronic Network for Rapid Inspection), a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program, is available to almost any nationality. Expedited entry to the U.S., via Mexico or Canada is granted to travellers arriving by foot, vehicle or air.

After extensive background checks, successful applicants are issued a five-year renewable membership card that uses radio-frequency identification-RFID technology. Service fees are nonrefundable, however, select credit cards provide reimbursement.

Membership does not prevent exemption from referral or further examination. Further violation of any of the program’s terms or conditions will result in enforcement proceedings and termination of membership privileges.

Mobil Passport Control-MPC app is free for travellers who complete and submit a customs declaration and self-photo up to four hours before arrival at a participating U.S. airport. Benefits include a designated queue, and the elimination of pre-approval and paper forms.

Advanced Declaration-ArriveCAN app is free for travellers to sign in and submit a customs declaration up to 72 hours before flying into a participating Canadian airport. Upon arrival, taking advantage of the Primary Inspection Kiosk-PIK, can also reduce processing and wait time.

Eleitha Haynes

Retired Federal Government employee with years of experience as a Border Services Officer.

“The author assumes no responsibility or liability for errors or omissions in the content of this column.”