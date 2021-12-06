About seasonal customs and traditions

Trying to maintain our Christmas traditions during these troubled times can be tough. Last year around this time, Montreal was heading into a lockdown and curfew.

This year we are in the midst of the new variant, the “Omicron” scare.

On November 26, the World Health Organization declared Omicron to be a “variant of concern” because of the speed of which this variant multiplies .

Caribbean Christmas traditions are an important part to building a strong bond between families and groups in our community.

These traditions and customs give us a sense of belonging and a way to express what is important to us.

They connect us to our history and help us celebrate generations of family. Amidst the chaos going on internationally it’s important for me to continue a radio tradition of mine called “Island Riddims.”

December 25, will mark my 15-year anniversary hosting “Island Riddims the annual Christmas show on CKUT 90.3FM. (www.ckut.ca). from 2pm to 4pm on Christmas Day playing the best in parang /soca /reggae and chutney.

I will also be taking live greetings on air by calling 514 448-4013.

Let’s not forget that traditions can also provide comfort.

I suggest you used this time to cook, decorate and educate the kids about our annual Christmas traditions remembering that Christmas traditions not only provide comfort but is the blueprint on the beautiful things in life.

Be safe and Season Greetings.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr