A Virtual Celebration of GRENADA’s INDEPENDENCE

Montrealers are invited to join Grenadians and friends of Grenada on Monday, February 7, in the celebration of the 48th Anniversary of Grenada’s Independence.

The event, which is being be held virtually for the second year is organized by the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ) and will be hosted on the association’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

This year’s celebration promises to be a grand one with performances by King Ajamu, direct from Grenada; Calypsonian Doggies (who also wears the hat of the President of the Organization;) Jenny Noel along with her daughter Jenna; Grenada’s young songbird, Elliya Young; the Montreal Spice Island Kids and a lineup of other performers.

The event is be staged held under the patronage of the Honorary Consul for Grenada in Montreal, Mr. Theodore H. Blaize, under this year’s theme “Overcoming our adversity, safeguarding livelihoods, protecting our future

February 7, 2022 – from 7pm – 8pm:

Log on to: www.spiceislandculturalfestivalyoutubechannel or

https://www.facebook.com/SICDAQ/?epa=SEARCH_BOX