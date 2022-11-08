Tobago carnival was rainy but nice

Finally, Tobago got its own Carnival. Most of us know that when attending Trinidad carnival, Tobago has been widely known as a cool-down spot on Ash Wednesday.

You may not know this, but the Tobago carnival celebration has been around for quite some time. Unfortunately, Trinidad carnival’s festivities have long overshadowed one in the smaller sister isle.

But this year, the Tobago Carnival Committee has proposed a three-day carnival festival in October, which included a steel pan event, J’ouvert, and night mas before the parade of the bands all of which got underway from October 28 to Oct. 30.

And after a weekend of events, marred by bad weather, Tobago successfully completed its inaugural three-day carnival celebration.

It was a rousing success, despite the rain.

After two years of lockdown due to the Covid19 pandemic, thousands of visitors, especially from Trinidad, made up for lost time at the celebrations in Tobago.

While some events in the lead-up to the mas were affected by heavy rain and mud, those who came out and participated enjoyed the festivities to the max.

National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters was present for the festivities and said the Tobago carnival must be a fixture on the island’s cultural calendar.

“It has to be. It is the Tobago carnival. I don’t want them to celebrate Carnival in February, along with Trinidad. I don’t want it to be a carnival in Tobago.”

