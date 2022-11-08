Culture stalwart Nato is 80

He is Neville Millett Brown but almost everyone calls him Nato, a nickname he acquired in his native Trinidad for no real reason.

Here in Montreal where he has been for the past 46 years, he has come to be known as a stalwart of Caribbean music and culture because he has done more than his share building, promoting and supporting the various art-forms of the region, over the decades.

On Saturday, November 29, he was surrounded by children, grandchildren, friends and supporters at an intimate gathering at the Wes Can Cultural Center in western NDG to celebrate his 80th birthday.

The food, refreshment and music were top of the line but nothing compared to the tributes, camaraderie, picong and the ‘ole-talk’ that permeated the evening.

Happy 80th Birthday to a true community man, Nato.