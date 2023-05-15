Time for God is like time for a friend

God’s Word is perfect. Perfectly able to speak to your spirit and transform your life and your mind, one word at a time. However, it’s time to really give ourselves time to hear from the Lord.

We live in such a fast paced and busy society and barely have time to order and gather all the thoughts that race through our minds; from to-do-lists to grocery lists; we are often on a go-go-go routine.

We all need to take time to slow down and talk to God. Talk to him about our day and the different lists we need to tackle, not to mention, all the things we would like to clear off those lists.

God is always ready and available but are we?

If someone invites me over for a chat and next thing you know, I find them going from one room to another, from pouring tea, to vacuuming, to cooking, and back to cleaning etc; I would somewhat be inclined to just watch them buzz from room to room to see how long it will take for them to come back in position for our conversation. All this to illustrate that I’m pretty sure sometimes, God is probably doing the same thing; Watching and waiting for us to reposition ourselves for a chat.

Have you ever had a chat with God? Well that’s part of what prayer is. But remember every conversation is a two way communication. It’s like asking a friend for advice and quickly explaining the matter, and just as quickly as we came; walking away before even allowing your friend a chance to respond.

Do you treat God this way? Many of us read our Bible in haste and check a box to affirm to ourselves that the task is done.

But what did we do exactly ? If reading the word is like eating spiritual food? Did we take time to digest ? Did we even take time to chew? No, we just stuff ourselves in a matter of seconds ?

God wants us to take time to sit and eat. God created us and designed us to relate to others and most importantly to relate to him.

God said “Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you; seek me diligently and ye shall find me; ask, and ye shall receive; knock, and it shall be opened unto you”

Knock and He will quickly welcome you in for a time of divine fellowship.

In summary, let’s be mindful of our time, our pace, and the space and room we give God in our daily lives. More than a check on a list, more than rushed recitation but rather quality time to connect and listen. Don’t get me wrong, I know life is fast-paced but we can still include Him in our exercise routine, our shopping sprees, as we clean the house or cook our meals. All of these activities I’ve mentioned can all be done with a friend (on the phone or by our side); and when we do make it a shared activity, we often find time to stop in between our activities to sit with that friend before getting back to the next thing on our list.

In the same way, consider making the Holy Spirit your companion, your wingman and tag-along friend throughout the day.

Friends come and go but you’ll never find a friend like the lowly Jesus. So humble that he is waiting just to have a chat with you.

