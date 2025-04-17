The Blood That Gives Life: Why We Must Celebrate the Blood of Christ

Blood is essential for life. It carries oxygen and nutrients, removes waste, fights infections, regulates body temperature, and even heals wounds. Without it, the body cannot function. The Bible confirms this truth in Leviticus 17:11, stating, “For the life of the flesh is in the blood.”

Just as our physical bodies depend on blood to survive, the body of Christ—His church—depends on His blood for spiritual life. Our freedom is not of ourselves but through the saving grace of the blood of Jesus Christ. His blood, shed at Calvary, redeemed us from sin and reconciles us to God. Jesus, who was sinless and without blemish, offered Himself perfectly for us. This truth should not be ignored or taken lightly—it should be celebrated.

Yet, many hesitate when it comes to the subject of blood. Some are repulsed by its sight, smell, or even the thought of it. This natural reaction often extends to their faith. Many Christians avoid talking about the blood of Jesus, and as a result, the church at large has become hesitant to sing about it, preach about it, or truly reflect on its power.

Communion, for instance, is meant to be a profound moment of remembrance—not just of Jesus’ death but of the life-giving power of His blood. Sadly, a lack of understanding has led some to take it lightly, reducing it to a routine rather than a sacred act of worship and continued communion with our Lord.

In many churches today, the hymns that once exalted the blood—“There Is Power in the Blood”, “Nothing But the Blood”, “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power”—are rarely sung. Yet, the blood of Jesus is worth celebrating. It is the reason we have forgiveness, healing, and access to God.

As Easter approaches, the focus often shifts to the resurrection—as it should. However, some view the resurrection as overshadowing the shedding of Christ’s blood, as if the blood was merely a necessary step leading to the greater victory. This is a misconception.

The resurrection does not diminish the power of the blood—it amplifies it! Jesus’ blood was not just spilled in history… in a moment in time; it is eternal and powerful. Hebrews 12:24 tells us that the blood of Jesus “speaks better things than the blood of Abel.” If Abel’s blood, shed by his brother Cain, cried out to God for justice (Genesis 4:10), how much more does the blood of Christ cry out on behalf of humanity? God has avenged mankind against sin, hell and death through the BLOOD OF CHRIST and the voice of His blood calls for mercy, salvation, and redemption.

This Easter, let us not shrink away from the truth of the blood of Jesus. Instead, let us embrace it, proclaim it, and worship in light of it. Let us teach the next generation that the blood of Jesus is not something to avoid but something to rejoice in. His blood is not something of the past—it is everlasting, powerful, and victorious.

If you never did or perhaps if you had stopped, be encouraged to sing about the blood again. Let us preach about it boldly. Let us take communion with a fresh understanding. Because without the blood, there is no life. And without the blood of Christ, there is no salvation.

On Sunday April 20th join us at House of Prayer for All Nations to sing and worship God and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ at 4119 DeMaisonneuve West. We are located near Atwater Metro beside Dawson College at the corner of Wood and DeMaisonneuve.

All are welcome!