‘Mama Hawk’ properly feted for her 80th.

On Saturday, April 29, a cross-section of Montrealers joined by friends and family from away, gathered at Maison Le Brasseur in Lachine for a grand celebration of a cultural icon of our community on her 80th birthday.

The occasion was blessed with an abundance of food, drinks, music, and a golden sparkle all of which added to the joy of evening and the opportunity for those gathered to pay tribute to Brenda Wallace.

For well over five decades, Brenda, a to-the-bone-Trini, (born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago) transcended her heritage and established herself as a matriarch among all, earning the love, respect, and admiration of our community for her contributions.

She has come to be known as ‘Mama Hawk.’

As president of Hawks Fraternal Club, for years Brenda added an extra-serving of zest to summertime in Montreal, with a band in the annual Carifiesta parade and an after-parade party that brought busloads of out-of-towners here. Brenda’s cooking was a big part of the event.

As the founder and driving force behind what was a much-anticipated “Seniors Dinner,” Mama Hawk brought together hundreds of Montrealers for food, fellowship, and fun every year. Many of the guests were drawn by the enticement of what was coming out of Brenda’s kitchen.

As well, Hawk’s annual New Year’s Eve Celebration served as a community get together and provided another occasion for us to enjoy Mama Hawk’s “sweet hands.”

Her birthday celebration was an opportunity for friends and family to heap love and respect on Brenda.

Guests heard from Dr. Ingrid Lashley, one Trinidad and Tobago’s most prominent businessperson, who took time off from her hyper busy schedule to share the moment with Brenda pledging her unwavering love and loyalty to her longstanding friend.

Dr. Lashley, who attended Concordia University and holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from McGill, is recognized as a highly respected governance professional heading a list of T&T’s most prominent corporations including as chairman at West Indian Tobacco Co., National Enterprises Ltd., and Bourse Trust Co.

Several family members including grandsons Brandon and Tristan as well as her grapevine son, the famed Toronto deejay Dr. Jay also paid tribute to a woman who uplifted those who crossed her path by nourishing minds, body, and soul.

Also, Brenda was serenaded by noted community crooner Pete Douglas, as well as by Charlene Rainville, with her enchanting voice. CC Walker in his role as artist presented her with a portrait.

She shared the cake-cutting moment with daughter Cheryl and her newest great granddaughter Blessing. ‘Mama Hawk’ properly feted for her 80th.