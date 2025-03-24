The Business of Life vs.The Rhythm of the Spirit

As we find ourselves midway through another month of this “new” year; and, for some, the end of the fiscal year, professionals are racing to meet deadlines, close deals, and tie up loose ends. Financial experts are crunching numbers, strategists are preparing reports, and leaders are making final assessments. The pace is relentless. But with every ending comes a new beginning.

Spring reminds us of this. It is a season of renewal, growth, and transformation—not just in nature but in our spiritual walk. While the world rushes to finish one thing and start another, creation tells a different story. The trees don’t bloom overnight, the flowers don’t burst forth in a single moment, and the sun doesn’t immediately warm the earth. Everything in nature unfolds at a steady, intentional pace.

Could it be that God is calling us to do the same?

Scripture reminds us that growth—true, lasting growth—often comes not from striving but from abiding in God’s presence. The psalmist tells us:

“Be still, and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10)

Stillness has become so unheard of for some that they do not even know how to apply it or they feel terribly uncomfortable when putting it into practice.

Stillness is not passivity; it is the foundation for power, clarity, and purpose. I think it is something this generation needs more than ever. When we take quiet moments to meditate, study, and pray, we align ourselves with God’s truth. And from this place of revelation, our faith produces real change.

The Bible is filled with stories where small, seemingly insignificant actions lead to great impact—just as a tiny seed eventually becomes a towering tree.

The Bible is full of examples to illustrate this and here are a few to ponder on for inspiration.

A Small Cloud Brings a Mighty Rainstorm

“And at the seventh time he said, ‘Behold, a little cloud like a man’s hand is rising from the sea.’ And he said, ‘Go up, say to Ahab, ‘Prepare your chariot and go down, lest the rain stop you.’” (1 Kings 18:44).

Elijah’s servant saw just a small cloud, but it was the sign of an abundant downpour. Just like spring rain starts with a single drop, revival and breakthroughs often begin with small drops of moments of faith.

A Mustard Seed of Faith Moves Mountains

“Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthew 17:20)

It’s amazing when you think about it because the mustard seed is very tiny; 1-2 millimetres in diameter, yet when fully grown, the plant can be as tall as 20-30 feets with branches and leaves spanning across another 20 feets circumference.

Faith doesn’t have to be grand to be effective. Like a tiny seed that grows into a large tree, the smallest act of belief in God’s promises can lead to life-changing results.

A Small Stone Defeats a Giant

“So David triumphed over the Philistine with a sling and a stone; without a sword in his hand he struck down the Philistine and killed him.” (1 Samuel 17:50)

One stone, placed in the hands of a boy who trusted God, changed the course of a nation. Sometimes, all God asks is for us to act in faith, even when what we hold seems insignificant.

Just like the flowers of spring do not bloom in a day, transformation in our spiritual lives happens when we consistently take time with God. The impact of one moment of prayer, one scripture studied, or one truth received in stillness can change our hearts, minds, and souls.

If nature, in all its beauty, takes its time to bloom, shouldn’t we trust God’s process for our growth as well?

This spring, let’s embrace the rhythm of nature while acknowledging the exponential impact of the supernatural —slowing down, anchoring ourselves in God’s presence, and allowing Him to shape us for greater kingdom impact.

Because in God’s hands, even the smallest act of faith can lead to the most extraordinary transformation.