Grieving Your Losses

It’s been said that grief is the price that we pay for love.

I am passionate about helping people learn more about grief because I know that if you don’t grieve your losses, you will get stuck in your pain. This can manifest in various ways, such as affecting your work performance, straining relationships, or causing health issues, which in turn can impact other areas of your life.

Remember:

Grief does not go away just because you ignore it or don’t talk about it; it just waits. Grief has to be acknowledged. You have to grieve intentionally!

We have to remember that to begin to heal genuinely, we have to go through the pain of grief. That doesn’t sound like fun, but it is absolutely necessary.

Grief is universal. We will all experience grief in our lives at one time or another. But, although grief is a universal experience, your grief is as unique as you are. Your grief is yours alone, unique and personal. No one else can experience it the way you do.

Grief does not look a certain way, so you can’t just look at someone and determine if they are grieving or not.

There are several stages of the grieving process, including numbness, depression, anger, bargaining, and acceptance, to name a few, and you may stay in one stage longer than another or even skip a stage.

We live in a society that tends to avoid grief and pain in general. We want to cover it up, numb it with drugs or alcohol and other types of addictions.

But the thing is, grief has to be faced and worked through.

We were never taught how to grieve and the importance of going through the grieving process, but it’s challenging to move forward in any area of your life when you have not dealt with your losses.

People generally avoid their grief because they don’t want to feel any pain, but you have to feel your pain in order to heal your pain!

Remember…

There is no shame in grief or tears. They are a natural response to loss and a testament to the love you shared.

Grief is not a sign of weakness. It is what God gave us to deal with our losses. Grief is what helps us to find our ‘new normal ‘, a state of being where we have accepted the loss and adjusted our lives accordingly.

We spend too “much time denying our truth, too much time ignoring our reality and our pain” and building walls to block out the pain instead of dealing with our issues.

Matthew 5:4 says…

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

We will never be the same person we were before our loss, but we can choose to learn and grow in the healing process.

Grief can be exhausting, emotionally taxing, scary, lonely, confusing, and painful, but if you decide to go through it and not avoid it or run away from it, healing will come.

Decide that you are going to grieve well. This means allowing yourself to feel the pain, expressing your emotions, and seeking support when needed to help you navigate through your grief. Understand that grief takes time, so don’t rush it. Keep it real, be honest with yourself, and do whatever you must to promote your healing.

Choose not to run away from your grief, embrace it and grieve well!