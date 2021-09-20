The right time for an election

For the millions of Canadians who fall into groups categorized as equity-seeking, this the 2021 general elections are one of the most important.

So, it really doesn’t matter that some politicians and media-types choose to play politics by suggesting that Justin Trudeau is selfish for triggering the election in the midst of a pandemic.

Heading into the other side of a pandemic that did serious damage to the Canadian economy and disproportionately crippling Blacks, the poor and other vulnerable minorities, the time to shape the future is now.

For those who are secured financially and are at a good place socially, change can wait but for those who have been occupying the margins of society, and exposed to the wrath of the last 18 months, they need assurance that change is coming.

As Covid-19 ravaged Canada most of the blows were absorbed by workers from minority communities across the country; they were the ones on the frontlines in hospitals, grocery store, factory floors and on the streets.

They are also the ones living in over-crowded homes and had the least access to proper healthcare and opportunities to avoid falling victim to the virus.

They would love to know what the next government is planning in the areas of wage security and housing.

For the millions of Canadian families whose children just muddled through the past school year, without adequate computers, equipment and resources to facilitate proper on-line learning, they want a commitment from the next government that investments will be made in families and schools.

For the generation of young Blacks and Indigenous people and their families who have been targets and victims of an unrelenting system of hate and isolation, government action on systemic racism can’t wait.

So, as much as a privilege few wants to focus on what might be Justin Trudeau’s aspiration for a majority government…. which by the way is the aspiration of every political leader, a significant chunk of Canadians is looking for leadership to right some of the wrongs… and just cannot wait.

Egbert Gaye