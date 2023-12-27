The Morning Detour: Montreal’s Urban Pulse Amplified Every Friday on CKUT FM

Every Friday morning on the Montreal airwaves, vibrant voices transmit across the city from 7 to 9 a.m. The Morning Detour, broadcasted on CKUT 90.3 FM, is not just a radio show; it’s a cultural phenomenon, marking itself as Montreal’s first urban hip-hop morning show.

Hosted by the dynamic trio of Wizzy, Tamara, and DJ Nelles, the show has fast become a staple of Montreal’s urban demographic. It has not only captivated the city’s listeners with its unique blend of music and conversation but also emerged as a powerful platform for cultural expression and community activism.

Ian “Wizzy MoonChaser” Thomas, a native of Montreal’s Cote-des-Neige area, spearheads the show with his unbridled energy and passion. Raised by a single mother, Wizzy’s childhood was a mosaic of creative endeavors, from theatre plays to writing short stories. Initially, he had his sights on becoming a Pastor, he later pivoted to psychology at Champlain College before finding his true calling in radio broadcasting, event hosting, and entrepreneurship.

Wizzy envisions “The Morning Detour” as more than a radio show.

“We’re not just a radio show, he says to the CONTACT, “but a digital enterprise, expanding our reach with a dedicated website and running it like a business.” His vision for digital expansion is not just about growth but also about enhancing the show’s ability to connect with Montreal’s urban demographic.

Co-host Tamara Angeline “Tata” Medford-Williams is a dedicated social worker and the Director of Black Community Initiatives at the Disabled Women’s Network of Canada. She brings a depth of social consciousness to the show. Her expertise in anti-oppressive, intersectional, and culturally responsive frameworks enriches the program’s discourse.

Tata’s insights are pivotal in fostering community participation and empowerment through social justice topics and segments on the show. As she sees it, the show also tries to reflect Montreal’s bilingual fabric. “We are primarily an English-speaking show, but we embrace French artists and content, fostering a holistic approach to cultural preservation and language diversity,” she explains.

DJ Nelles, the show’s official DJ, adds a vibrant musical layer. A mother of two and a professional DJ since 2017, her eclectic mix of Trap/Hip Hop, Dancehall, R&B, Reggae, Soca, and Afrobeat brings a unique energy to the show. Her versatility has graced various events, from elementary school graduations to Montreal’s Carifiesta, showcasing her ability to engage audiences of all ages.

The trios vision for the show extends beyond the traditional boundaries of radio. “We’re not just a radio show; we’re building a domain, a business, a community,” Wizzy states. With plans for a digital marketing strategy and a dedicated website, The Morning Detour is set to expand its reach and impact.

As it continues to grow and evolve, one thing remains certain: The Morning Detour is a vital part of Montreal’s urban landscape, a testament to the power of voice, music, and community.

Tata’s experience with the show has been transformative. “I started as an intern, and it led to me having my own segment,” she recalls. “It’s shown me that I have a gift for speaking, and now, with our podcast, we have a platform to be a voice for the voiceless.”

“The Morning Detour” stands out for its commitment to cultural preservation and language diversity. It doesn’t just highlight music but takes a holistic approach to discussing community issues, skill development, and education. “We focus on bringing people together, whether it’s discussing mental health or connecting with guests in the corridor after their interviews,” Wizzy adds.

As the trio continues to drive the show forward, they remain committed to not only showcasing music but also focusing on skill development, education, and community activism. In a rapidly changing media landscape, their efforts demonstrate the enduring power and relevance of community radio, proving that it’s more than just entertainment—it’s a vital part of Montreal’s cultural fabric.

One thing is certain: Montreal will be listening!