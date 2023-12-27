Butcher T – On the Rhythms

Nompumelelo Moy (LJI)

He has a bubbly personality, likes to go to live concerts, movies, travelling but most of all loves listening to music, for him music is “medication”. You would probably understand why if you have listened to Butcher T’s Noon Time Cut on CKUT every Friday from 12pm-2pm.

Today, we get to know the host of Butcher T’s Noon Time cuts, Butcher T himself. He is very friendly, and you cannot miss his excitement when he talks about his show, which plays mostly music. “My music brings you up when you are down and brings you down when you are too high,” says Butcher T jokingly.

When you love something, you often do not give it a second thought. Without realizing it becomes a part of you, a staple if you may- the same goes for Butcher-T, it is clear as day that he lives and breathes music.

Butcher T’s Noon Time Cut has survived and been a success since 1991 because of his appreciation for the different genres of music that strike a chord and guarantee him a wider market. Music has been said to have the power to touch our souls, lift our spirits and heal and by creating a platform to access different music styles, Butcher T is doing it right.

His dedication to his show is evident when he mentions that on weekends, he takes time to go shopping for CDs to hear what is on the market because he values quality more than variety and he samples his music first before trying it out in the studio. With the advent of social media posing a threat to traditional media, Butcher has shown that he can still be relevant and up-to-date.

Besides music Butcher T also has an educational and informative part in his shows where he does live studio interviews and live phone interviews with experts to discuss issues that are important to the community.

He says his career started in 1984 at CKGM where he worked as a radio operator for Michael Williams on CLUB 980/ Soul in the city, it so happened that at the time he was also working at a record store and this accelerated his knowledge on music as he was exposed to it on a daily basis. Later, he joined West Indian Rhythms on CKUT 90.3FM with Howard ‘’Stretch’’ Carr in 1986. After that, he got his own show, which is still airing to this day.

On a lighter note, CONTACT wanted to know what Butcher T ‘s favorite dish for the holidays was and with a chuckle he responded, “Every day is a holiday and any dish that has taste is my favorite”.

Happy Holidays!