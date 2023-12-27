It’s Showtime

Born and raised in music Michael

S’obrian is an accomplished musician, a producer, writer and performer. His has collaborated and worked with some of soca’s biggest stars. One of his biggest and most recent projects is a track featuring Shurwayne Winchester & The Legendary Mighty Sparrow. My Island Girl pt.2 is one of those tracks that gets you vibing.

Before we go any further you need to know this international sensation is a Montrealer by birth Trini in blood. So focused on mastering his craft he doesn’t seem phased by fame. Simply focused on a mission to create good music for the masses. Many of you will remember the band TnT Express which Michael was a member of alongside his family. Riddim Souljah, was his first name when he played drums with the band. He currently performs as Showtime and produces under the moniker Stemz production. A name which was given to him by the late great artist Blaxx.

As I write this article I am rocking a Dj KQuick Live mega mix on YouTube. The Scarborough riddim produced by the legendary Chinese Laundry Stemz and Rishi Mahato. This groovy track has a familiar feel with a fresh twist. Definitely something you could vibe to sea side on a boat ride. Stemz told me he was playing some tracks for Chinese Laundry and when he heard the Scarborough riddim he said “this one got the sauce “. They added some big names to it and released the hit for Tobago carnival in 2023. I encourage you to give it a listen or re visit it.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, Stemz has countless production credits to his name. Did I mention he’s born and raised in Montréal. I know I did but I feel it’s worth repeating. He is proof that talent is talent and will be recognized know matter where it’s coming from. It may not be easy but nothing worth having ever is. Stemz credits his success to his never ending work ethic. In the past five years he’s hasn’t taken a weekend off , he is dedicated to his craft and doesn’t go a day without working on it.

Many of you may have heard his latest works like the Majesty riddim featuring Nadia Batsons “ Everytime “ and Kerwin Dubois’s Life after fete”. With nearly 50k views on YouTube and barely a month old. This track clearly has infections buzz and is hit bound. The queen of bachannal Destra Garcia recently released Soca Eden and our hometown hero , Stemz had is hands on that too. He’s credited for his work on the keys. Get familiar the track is hot.

When asked about his influences he mentions the Mighty Sparrow, Machel, Bob Marley and Michael Jackson. Fun fact his mother was such a huge fan she named him after the king of pop. Similar to the world’s most famous family band Michael S‘obrian grew up emerged in music. His father was a dedicated musician and had them all playing instruments from as long as he can remember. His musical roots originated in Bollywood and chutney music which overtime evolved to include the sweet groovy soca vibrations Stemz is producing today. He’s very grateful for this foundation that helped shape is career during his days with TNT Express and Dil E Nadan,

There is so much more that could be mentioned about the Montréal native making music with the Soca elite but we will save it for a podcast. Work,work and then work some more is definitely the driving force behind his success. His advice to up and coming artists and musicians. “You got to master your craft and get out your comfort zone”. It’s Showtime !!!

