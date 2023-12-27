Radio and me: Patricia “Pat” Dillon Moore

Nompumelelo Moyo (LJI)

This is one successful relationship to date, radio veteran, Patricia Dillon Moore’s commitment and love for radio is nothing short of amazing. In 1986, what started off as a 30-minute Umoja program on CKUT spiraled into over two decades love affair. The former station manager for the CKUT radio, has made history as the first Black woman in Quebec and second in Canada to manage a FM licensed station.

Need I mention that she has worn many other hats as a publicist, actress, manager producer and flourished equally so. Currently she is producing the Black magazine and music format weekly show, Bhum Bhum Tyme. Her consistency and mastered art of speaking to the hearts of her listeners can be seen in the large listenership on her show.

“I read everything to stay ahead of trends,” says Moore, when asked how she has managed to remain relevant over the years. Her vast experience coupled with her skills have been instrumental in decision-making on the running of the show.

Easy communication facilitated by technology has enabled Moore to get feedback through comments from listeners whilst live on air, that way she is able to address questions and queries immediately, aside from the rude comments of course. From a professional level, Moore has grown from the criticisms and praises that she receives from her community.

She takes her work seriously and states that sometimes she must remind listeners that what they do is not a hobby but important. She also adds that listeners have been supportive not only by tuning in but with their donations and interests in their personal well-being.

“Over the years there has been a great trust with their stories and family milestones. This feeds the respect that they have for us as a family and for all that we do as volunteers. That’s right. The Bhum Bhum Tyme crew are unpaid and do not take payola,” says Moore. It is clear there is mutual respect there and it is admirable that the community station is adhering to the Canadian Broadcasting Act.

For Moore, the best day at work would be when guests are on time and the equipment is working. Being in an industry that addresses different issues and subject matters that affect people, Moore says she is comfortable with not being an expert in every subject matter and not having all the answers.

Moore’s journey started in 1986 when she was a teen, she did coordination jobs with the now defunct Black Community Council of Quebec which was an umbrella group that advocated on behalf of Black Montrealers. One of their activities was the 30 minutes Umoja show where they listed initiatives from the Black Community Associations across Montreal and interviewed guests.

The community looked forward to the summer activity highlights such as Afro-Festival which is the Caribbean Carnival then called “jump-up”; the Long Sault Picnic and end of summer hybrid showcase called the Creative Black Awards.

Through the four-year experience, Moore was able to do other short stints at CJAD and CBC Radio. Today she is a household name. As the holiday season kicks in, aside from work is also preparing for the holidays and her holiday dish will be the Eggless Black cake. Unfortunately, the CONTACT could not get the readers the recipe because as she puts it, “it is a family secret!”

Nevertheless, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!