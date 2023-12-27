RAPHAEL MCKENZIE – THE MAN AND HIS MUSIC!

By: Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

In the heart of Montreal, the rhythmic beats of the Caribbean found a home in the vibrant soul of Raphael McKenzie, also known as DJ610. Raphael’s journey to the bustling Canadian city was a tale woven with the warmth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a beautiful island in the Caribbean where he took his first steps into a life that would later become a musical adventure.

In the early 1970s, Raphael made the courageous decision to leave the shores of his homeland and venture into the unknown territories of Canada. Little did he know that this migration would shape not only his life but also the musical landscape of Montreal in the decades to come.

A father of five grown children and a grandfather, Raphael’s early years in Canada saw him building a career at Sir George Williams University, now known as Concordia University. From the humble beginnings, he gradually ascended the professional ladder, eventually becoming the manager of the Concordia Print Shop. With over 40 years of dedicated service, he decided to bid farewell to his university career and embark on a new chapter of his life.

Retirement, however, did not mean a life of leisure for Raphael. Instead, it became the opening notes of a second act that would resonate with the rhythms of the Caribbean. DJ610 emerged as a moniker that would soon become synonymous with the vibrant beats that echoed through the streets of Montreal.

For the past decade, Raphael has been the magnetic force behind “Caribbean Callaloo,” a radio program hosted at Concordia University’s Loyola Campus. Every Saturday, for two hours, listeners are treated to a musical journey through the diverse sounds of the Caribbean, broadcasted live and shared with the world through Facebook. The program has become a hallmark of excellence, earning Raphael several awards for the best show on CJLO Radio 1690 AM.

“Caribbean Callaloo” is more than just a radio show; it’s a cultural phenomenon. The program doesn’t just play music; it tells the stories of the Caribbean people in Montreal, weaving a tapestry of experiences that resonate with the local Caribbean and Black communities. Through interviews and anecdotes, Raphael brings the vibrant culture of the islands to life, creating a musical and informational blend that captivates audiences every Saturday.

Raphael McKenzie has become a sought-after figure in Montreal’s Caribbean community, earning acclaim as the city’s most experienced DJ. His talents extend beyond the airwaves, as he is frequently called upon to grace parties, weddings, festivals, and various events with his infectious energy and unparalleled musical selection.

Yet, Raphael’s contributions go beyond the entertainment realm. He is a pillar of support in the community, generously giving his time and laughter as a hilarious emcee. His humor brings joy to his many fans, creating a bond that goes beyond the beats and melodies.

As the sun sets over Montreal, DJ610’s tunes continue to echo through the city, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who have danced to his beats and laughed at his jokes. Raphael McKenzie, the man who migrated from the Caribbean to Canada, has not only found a home but has also become an integral part of the rich cultural mosaic that makes Montreal a truly extraordinary city.