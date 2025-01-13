A Blessed and Fulfilled Life

Rhona Stephanie (Morgan) Browne

Rhona Stephanie (Morgan) Browne passed away peacefully at the tender age of 95 years on November 28, 2024 in Mississauga, Ontario.

Rhona was born on the beautiful island of St. Vincent & the Grenadines on February 6, 1929, to her beloved parents, Christopher Morgan and Roseanna (Charles) Morgan.

She had many accomplishments which included spending over 40 years dedicating her life to caring and serving those in need as a midwife, registered nurse, nursing supervisor and mentor in St. Vincent, Trinidad, England, United States and Montreal(Canada) before her retirement. Apart from her professional tenure, Rhona loved to travel and thus she traveled extensively to various countries across the world. However, her closest colleagues and friends knew that she considered her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and raising her daughter, Michelle.

Rhona comes from a large family tree with a family consisting of both blood ties and bonds formed from the heart, where her reach was as far as it was wide, and she was cherished deeply by many.

Rhona is remembered and survived by her devoted daughter Michelle Browne, her sisters, Elsa Collins, Vernice Isaacs, Agatha Martin, Elizabeth Morgan, her nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends including her honourary family members Pauline Richardson, Monica McIntyre and Era Darrah. She is predeceased by sisters, Doreen Pierre and Eugene Soso, and brother Samuel Morgan.

While she has now gone on to meet her Lord in heaven, here on earth her presence and legacy is still alive through those whose lives she has touched, and the impact on the lives that will live on forever. Rest in peace, dearest Rhona. Your life was truly a blessed life and well lived. You will always be remembered and never forgotten.

Memorial and celebration of life for Rhona was held in Oakville Ontario at Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery on Saturday, December 21, 2024.