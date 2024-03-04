The Art Of Listening

Effective communication requires active listening. Listening is the ability to receive and interpret the information you just heard.

Hearing and listening are not the same things.

Listening requires focus and concentration; you must stop, listen, and interpret what the other person is saying.

You may not agree with what the other person is saying, so you’ll have to agree to disagree, but that’s better than ultimately devaluing what the other person has communicated.

And it would be best to clarify to ensure everything is understood.

For example, you can say, “Let me make sure that I understand what you just said,” then repeat what you think you heard.

You’ve been in those conversations when you know the other person you’re speaking to is distracted and not listening, and you know how that makes you feel.

So… don’t be that person.

Listen!

Lack of effective communication can cause so many unnecessary conflicts and difficulties. We have two ears and one mouth for a reason! We need to spend more time listening than talking.

Sometimes, your loved ones and others around you try to share how they feel, and you spend so much time figuring out your response and talking that you fail to listen and hear the point they are trying to make.

And this can lead to a lot of hurt feelings and frustration.

I understand that listening can be difficult for many people. If you struggle with this, begin to practice learning how to listen with the intent to understand the other person.

James 1:19-20 says,

“Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.”

Everyone should be quick to listen and slow to speak!

We need to learn how to be silent and attentive when listening.

Remember:

The words listen and silent have the same letters.

Sometimes, the quieter you become, the more you will begin to hear.

Active listening tells the other person that you value what they are saying.

Listening provides feedback.

Listening builds trust.

Listening can help reduce conflict.

Listening helps you to learn new things.

Listening can improve your relationships.

I love this quote from Rachel Remen,

“The most basic and powerful way to connect to another person is to listen. Just listen. Perhaps the most important thing we ever give each other is our attention.”

Are you a good listener, or could your listening skills use a little work?

Bev