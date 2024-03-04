Grenadians celebrates 50 years of Independence

On Saturday February 17, 2024, it was a grand celebration as Grenadians and friends celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Independence of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique with a Gala at Le Challenger, St. Laurent, Québec. The members of Grenada’s 50th Independence Planning Committee and Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal should pat themselves o n their backs for organizing an event that was worth the cost according to several attendees.

Attorney Melissa Paul-Franklyn gav e an inspiring address. The consul general of Grenada in Canada, Gerry Hopkin, encouraged the audience to invest in Grenada. The audience was entertained by Stefin Noel and attendees danced to music by Calypsonian Randy Isaac, DJ 20/20, and DJ Fireblaze.

The Independence theme for Grenada’s 50th celebration is “One people, One journey, One future.” Four students were fortunate to receive bursaries at the event. Congratulations to honorees, Augustine Bob Humphrey, Frederick Peters and Cecily Pitt-Bonaparte. Theresa Forde and Community Contact’s founder and editor, Egbert Gaye, were posthumously awarded. Elizabeth Gaye and Emar Mitchell received the posthumous award on his behalf. Egbert Gaye will always be remembered for his greatness and his service to the community.