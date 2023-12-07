Surviving or Thriving?

We were meant to thrive, not just survive.

To thrive means to develop, grow, prosper, and flourish.

What steps are you taking to begin your journey from survival mode to thriving?

I know what you’re thinking… “I’m just trying to get by…” “you don’t know what I’m going through or my challenges.”

Yes, I know… there are periods in our lives when we must go into survival mode. I understand, but the key is not staying in survival mode permanently.

Life can be challenging, but it doesn’t mean your past struggles must equal your future identity.

Take time to reflect on your life and the changes you’d like to make, then start with small, intentional steps.

Remember:

Sometimes, the smallest steps in the right direction make the most significant changes in your life.

Reflection will help you see what has worked for you and what hasn’t.

Reflection enables you to see what needs to change in your life.

Change isn’t always easy, and you may experience fear during the process, but change is possible. You’ll have to take action even if you’re scared.

A decision to thrive and grow instead of staying stuck and stagnant can change the whole direction of your life.

Thriving requires self-care; it takes a conscious decision to succeed, and a mindset adjustment may be in order. Thriving also requires hope, hope that things can really change.

Transitioning from surviving to thriving takes time to happen. Still, if you stay consistent, you will see subtle positive changes in your life.

And always remember…

You’re just one decision away from a different life at any time.

You were meant to thrive!