How many Christmas Caribbean Traditions and Christmas Customs do you practise or celebrate in your household?

Caribbean Tradition provides an important connection with the past Roots, heritage, core values are often all part of that connection and bring value and meaning into our lives. Understanding and sharing our Caribbean traditions, heritage and belief systems can provide insight into present day life. That being said, December 25th 2023 will mark my 17TH year anniversary hosting the Annual Christmas Show title “Island Riddims” live on CKUT 90.3FM, from noon to 5pm on Christmas Day.

Let’s remember that traditions can provide comfort. They often provide a blueprint on things to do during certain times, such as this

Christmas article. I will give you the Ponche de Creme Recipe, a highly recommended drink by Caribbean rum drinkers.

I would like to briefly acknowledge that every Caribbean home in Montreal is a little different as families draw on their mixed regional cultures and culinary traditions. Below I shared a few favourite dishes found in other Caribbean islands.

Breadfruit (Cheese) Pie – Is a popular Christmas tradition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in all of the Windward Islands.

Breadfruit pie is a baked concoction of breadfruit, cheese, milk, flour, butter and breadcrumbs, and has the same consistency as baked mashed potato. Creamy and delicious, it is a filling side dish to accompany other traditional Caribbean Christmas recipes.

Oildown – Is the national dish of Grenada and takes pride of place in many celebrations year-round. It is a hearty and filling recipe that consists of salted meat/pork, chicken, dumplings, breadfruit, Callaloo, dasheen leaves and assorted vegetables (called provisions).

Everything is stewed down in one pot with coconut milk, herbs and spices. This traditional dish is a favourite at family get togethers

especially around Christmas time.

Christmas Ham – Has become the landmark dish for Christmas. In the Caribbean, Christmas is not Christmas without a big ham. Glazes are made with a variety of mouth watering ingredients including pineapple, ginger, honey, cinnamon, cloves, marmalade, and sugar. Christmas is

the spirit of giving without the thought of getting. If you do take part in any Caribbean Christmas traditions please share and introduce it to someone new.

Island Facts :

– Dec 19th 2005 -Onika Bostic known for solo hits and as the lead singer of Burning Flames died from injuries sustained in an accident on Dec. 11th 2005

– Dec 29th 1982 – Bob Marley postage stamp issued in Jamaica. First ever stamp issued to a Rastafarian in Jamaica.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to

Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr