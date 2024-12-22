Strength Pride and Industry – Barbados House Montreal 54th Gala : A Night of Elegance and Community Unity

The 54th Barbados House Montreal Gala in Montreal was more than just another event; it was an extraordinary night filled with culture, community, and unity. Guests gathered to celebrate the our independence month of the republic of Barbados while contributing to a vital cause for our building and scholarship funds.

Each year, the Barbados House Montreal Independence Galas draws together a diverse crowd that cherishes the island’s culture and the power of community support. The essence of the Barbadian spirit shone brightly throughout the evening, captivating everyone present.

The gala was a tribute to Barbados’ rich history and cultural heritage. We celebrated all that is BIM. Including the induction of the two honorary members Frank Baylis and Mary Pallett

We thank the musical talent La Voix contestant Priscila Findlay who opened our gala with the musical gift of voice – a powerful one indeed! Our MCs BHM executive members Katrina Nurse and Shari Alleyne kept the crowd engaged and on point.

The event emphasized its charitable focus our building and scholarship funds. However, the surprise grant from Groupe 3737 of $36,750 will allow us to make steps to make a thought of having a physical space and extend our membership services come true.

This impact of the funds raised will resonate long after the gala. The support helps foster education, health care, and community development, creating lasting change for those in need

This years gala attracted numerous prominent figures including our keynote speaker Joyanne Layne, including:

Shari Waldrich President – Black Girl Magic Canada

Emilie Poulin Urgel Bourgie

Jacquie Dixon President Ottawa Barbados Association

Ukweli Wilson BTMI (Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.)

David Conliffe- Layne President -BLP Canada (Toronto)

Mayor Gracia Katahwa Mayor of NDG

Guedwig Bernier Former President of Project Montreal

Ketlyn Maitland Blades Caribbean Coalition Network – Ex-President Dominica Association

Mary Palett Kane and Fetterly

Andrew Newton President Starcan Cultural Association

Dionne Codrington CBC Canada

Osborne Allen Owner -Mr. Alleyne Day Care

Erene Anthony Caribbean Coalition Network – Public Relations Antigua and Barbuda Association

Ayanna Alleyne President Cote Des Nieges Black Association

Sheron Edey Black Round Table

Mark Henry Caribbean Coalition Network – President Jamaican Association of Montreal

Joan Lee President – West Island Black Association

Simeon Pompey Caribbean Coalition Network – St.Vincent and the Grenadians

Garbetter Garraway Caribbean Coalition Network – Ex VP of St.Vincent and the Grenadians

Rosmond Ryan Caribbean Coalition Network –Ex President of St.Vincent and the Grenadians

Akilah Newton President – Overture of the Arts and Big Dreamers

Karen Licorish Montreal United

Frank Baylsis Baylsis Medical and The Gloria Baylsis Foundation

Sharon Nelson English Montreal School Commissioner 1st VP of the Jamaican Association of Montreal

Ed Vertus VP Groupe 3737

Mischa Roberts Vice Council of Team Barbados in Toronto

Curtis Welch Past Grand Master Prince Hall Mason (Montreal )