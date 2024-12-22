Strength Pride and Industry – Barbados House Montreal 54th Gala : A Night of Elegance and Community Unity

The 54th Barbados House Montreal Gala in Montreal was more than just another event; it was an extraordinary night filled with culture, community, and unity. Guests gathered to celebrate the our independence month of the republic of Barbados while contributing to a vital cause for our building and scholarship funds.
Each year, the Barbados House Montreal Independence Galas draws together a diverse crowd that cherishes the island’s culture and the power of community support. The essence of the Barbadian spirit shone brightly throughout the evening, captivating everyone present.
The gala was a tribute to Barbados’ rich history and cultural heritage. We celebrated all that is BIM. Including the induction of the two honorary members Frank Baylis and Mary Pallett
We thank the musical talent La Voix contestant Priscila Findlay who opened our gala with the musical gift of voice – a powerful one indeed! Our MCs BHM executive members Katrina Nurse and Shari Alleyne kept the crowd engaged and on point.
The event emphasized its charitable focus our building and scholarship funds. However, the surprise grant from Groupe 3737 of $36,750 will allow us to make steps to make a thought of having a physical space and extend our membership services come true.
This impact of the funds raised will resonate long after the gala. The support helps foster education, health care, and community development, creating lasting change for those in need
This years gala attracted numerous prominent figures including our keynote speaker Joyanne Layne, including:
Shari Waldrich President – Black Girl Magic Canada
Emilie Poulin Urgel Bourgie
Jacquie Dixon President Ottawa Barbados Association
Ukweli Wilson BTMI (Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.)
David Conliffe- Layne President -BLP Canada (Toronto)
Mayor Gracia Katahwa Mayor of NDG
Guedwig Bernier Former President of Project Montreal
Ketlyn Maitland Blades Caribbean Coalition Network – Ex-President Dominica Association
Mary Palett Kane and Fetterly
Andrew Newton President Starcan Cultural Association
Dionne Codrington CBC Canada
Osborne Allen Owner -Mr. Alleyne Day Care
Erene Anthony Caribbean Coalition Network – Public Relations Antigua and Barbuda Association
Ayanna Alleyne President Cote Des Nieges Black Association
Sheron Edey Black Round Table
Mark Henry Caribbean Coalition Network – President Jamaican Association of Montreal
Joan Lee President – West Island Black Association
Simeon Pompey Caribbean Coalition Network – St.Vincent and the Grenadians
Garbetter Garraway Caribbean Coalition Network – Ex VP of St.Vincent and the Grenadians
Rosmond Ryan Caribbean Coalition Network –Ex President of St.Vincent and the Grenadians
Akilah Newton President – Overture of the Arts and Big Dreamers
Karen Licorish Montreal United
Frank Baylsis Baylsis Medical and The Gloria Baylsis Foundation
Sharon Nelson English Montreal School Commissioner 1st VP of the Jamaican Association of Montreal
Ed Vertus VP Groupe 3737
Mischa Roberts Vice Council of Team Barbados in Toronto
Curtis Welch Past Grand Master Prince Hall Mason (Montreal )